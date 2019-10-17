Countryside Live: tickets, dates and what's on at the Harrogate family event

Countryside Live is a two-day event that celebrates the very best of what the British countryside has to offer.

This year, the event is being fronted by former Countryfile presenter Julia Bradbury for the first time.

Julian and Peter from Channel 5’s The Yorkshire Vet, will also be appearing on the Main Stage, and signing and selling their new books.

Peter will make his appearance on the Saturday with his book ‘My Yorkshire Great and Small’, described as “a heart-warming love letter to the places, people and animals of Yorkshire.”

Julian will at the event on Sunday, with a range of his latest books.

And the best thing? The event is mostly undercover, so you’ll have fun even if that typically inclement British weather decides to show its face.

Once you’re through the gate, all events are free, so it’s a perfect day out or two with the kids.

Here’s everything you need to know about it.

When is Countryside Live?

Countryside Live 2019 takes place on Saturday 19 and Sunday 20 October 2019.

Gates will be open between 9am and 5pm on both days.

How do I get tickets?

Tickets to Countryside Live can be ordered through the event's website.

Adult tickets cost £14 in advance or £16 on the day, while child tickets cost £7 in advance or £8 on the day.

A 'child' counts as a person aged 5 – 18. Under fives have free entry and do not require a ticket.

Family tickets - which include two adults and up to three children - cost £40, rising to £45 if you buy on the day.

The deadline for ordering physical tickets to be delivered by post has now passed, although eTickets are still available until 5pm on Friday 18 October. After that, tickets will be available at the event gates.

Tickets cover entry for one day.

If you are a member of the Yorkshire Agricultural Society, you are entitled to free entry on both days of the event. You will need to show your membership card (the membership card was issued when joining the Society this year) when gaining entry.

How do I get there?

Countryside Live is very easy to get to, and is conveniently located on the Great Yorkshire Showground, just off the A661 Wetherby Road into Harrogate.

The event is well served by public transport if you are looking to keep your journey as green as possible.

Hornbeam Park Station is the closest rail link, and is a 20-minute walk from the Showground, although a taxi rank at the front of Harrogate Railway Station is available.

Those travelling from Harrogate itself can make use of the bus service from Harrogate Town Centre, which drops off at Sainsbury’s on Wetherby Road.

On Saturday, the 7 and X70 busses will run at 10, 25, 40, and 55 minutes past the hour, while on Sunday the number 7 bus runs at 8am, 9am, 10am, 11.10am, and 12.15pm, and then every hour until 5.15pm.

If you are driving to the event and using a sat nav, the organisers recommend you use the postcode HG2 8NZ to find your way there, but remember to follow the directional signs for the event as you approach the Showground.

Are dogs allowed?

Dogs are not permitted on the Showground or in the car parks and should not be left in cars - except assistance, therapy or support dogs.

Visitors with dogs will be refused entry.