Dadstastic Day of family fun

A Dadstastic Day of free family fun is being planned by Leeds Dads support group for a Father’s Day party to remember.

On Sunday June 16, from 11am-3pm at Leeds City Museum, visitors can learn to dance with Phoenix Dance, upcycle vinyl and turn records into art, jump and shout at the BoomChikkaBoom Baby Rave, and meet their favourite fairy tale characters.

And there will be fun outdoors with giant board games, pop-up Sport in Millennium Square, along with inclusive sports such as wheelchair tennis and boccia.

The Dadstastic Day was last held in Leeds in 2017 when over 1,500 people attended.

“We rested last year but we’re ready to go,” said Leeds Dads spokesman Errol Murray.

“Our partners Child Friendly Leeds, Leeds City Museum, LCCT and Leeds Inspired are supporting us, and the whole event is part of Leeds Dads’ aim to support dads to engage with their kids.”

Leeds Dad was started in April 2011 when a group of fathers were looking for ways to spend more time with their babies.

They set up their own playgroup in a cafe in Leeds City.

“Now we’re opening our doors for hundreds of other dads in the city,” said Errol.

“Leeds Dads is a charitable organisation that brings together a diverse community of fathers for social interaction and support.

“We host playgroups for dads and kids, organise social events, and signpost towards expert parenting support.

“Leeds Dads is unique in our key aim of supporting fathers to actively engage with their children, and build lasting relationships.“

The group’s efforts have not gone unnoticed as it has picked up numerous awards including Community Group of the Year, Compassionate City Awards 2018 and Adult Making a Difference at the Child Friendly Leeds Awards 2018.

Errol added: “Get out and do something with the kids! Join us for Dadstastic Day.

Attractions at the event also include Leeds Mobile Libraries which will be hosting story time sessions, Mr Bubbles, Lego dad-bots battles and a chance to blow giant bubbles.

Dads can even learn to comb and brush their child’s hair and plait ponytails with Leeds’ White Rose Beauty College, and enjoy Raise And Shine’s Family Story Time Singalong session.