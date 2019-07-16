Driffield Show 2019: date, what's on, tickets and how to get there

Have your say

Tomorrow (17 July) will mark the 144th year of the Driffield Show, as it returns to Driffield Showground to celebrate the best of British farming and food.

The event is one of the largest agricultural shows in the country and welcomes more than 20,000 people every year.

The event is one of the largest agricultural shows in the country

When is the Driffield Show?

The event will take place on Wednesday 17 July at Driffield Showground, from 9am until 5pm.

What is on at the show?

Visitors have plenty in the way of entertainment at this year's event, with lots to see and do throughout the day.

The main ring will welcome camels for the first time ever at the show, with entertainment provided by Joseph's Amazing Racing Camels, while the Yorkshire Hoopers Dog Display team, Yorkshire Flyball Team and the RNLI of Bridlington will be at the Activity Arena.

There will also be a dog show, which is always a huge crowd pleaser, alongside a livestock area, showing sheep and pigs, and a horse and pony section where showjumping will take place.

New for 2019 will be a vast food hall and food theatre, where visitors can sample the best of local, national and international food and drink, as well as enjoying some cooking demonstrations from some of the best local chefs.

Local craftsmen will also be in attendance to demonstrate skills including wood turning, and rope and basket making, and there is a chance to take part in a variety of horticulture and handicraft classes.

How much are tickets?

Tickets are available to buy in advance online, or can be purchased at the gate on the day.

Advanced tickets are priced as follows:

- Adults (16 and over) - £15

- Children (12 to 15) - £4

- Two adults and two children - £32

The show is free to attached for children under the age of 12 if they are accompanied by an adult.

How to get there

A shuttle bus will run from George Street in Driffield Town Centre to the Showground, with picks up at Driffield Train Station running throughout the day.

The East Yorkshire Bus Service 121 also stops directly outside of the Showground.

If you are travelling to the event by car, type the postcode YO25 9DN into your Sat Nav and follow the signage as you approach the ground.

Free car parking will be available.