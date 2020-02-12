February half term 2020: 10 fun kids activities to do in Bradford, Hull and York on rainy days

With February half term starting on 17 February, youngsters will be looking forward to a week off school - but keeping them entertained can be a struggle, particularly in bad weather.

If you are in need of inspiration, here are 10 fun things to do around Bradford, Hull and York that are perfect for miserable, rainy days, ensuring the kids still have a great week off.

Do you have any plans for the kids at half term? (Photo: Shutterstock)

National Science and Media Museum, Bradford

Pictureville, BD1 1NQ - scienceandmediamuseum.org.uk

Bradford's popular National Science and Media Museum is dedicated to exploring the science and culture of light and sound technologies, and houses an intriguing array of galleries and exhibition spaces.

Spread across eight floors, there's lots on offer to keep youngsters entertained.

The Deep, Hull

Tower Street, HU1 4DP - thedeep.co.uk

Home to more than 5,000 species housed among 50 displays, there is a wealth of fascinating things to see at this impressive aquarium in Hull.

Visitors can embark on a journey through the world’s oceans, from tropical lagoons, to the darkest depths of the sea, spotting the likes of sharks, penguins, eels, stingrays and jellyfish along the way.

York’s Chocolate Story, York

3-4 Kings Square, YO1 7LD - yorkschocolatestory.com

What better way to spend a rainy day that learning about the wonders of chocolate, and having a go at making your own?

At York’s Chocolate Story, visitors can discover how three entrepreneurial families made York the UK’s home of chocolate, learning about the origins of the Rowntree’s, Terry’s and Craven’s brands.

After a tour around the museum, you can have a go at mastering the secrets of the chocolatier by creating some hand-made chocolates to take home.

Hollywood Bowl, Bradford

The Leisure Exchange, Vicar Lane, BD1 5LD - hollywoodbowl.co.uk

Ten pin bowling is a perfect family activity, giving you the chance to get the gang together and unleash your competitive side.

And there's also a tasty food menu on offer so you can tuck in between games.

Jorvik Viking Centre, York

19 Coppergate, YO1 9WT - jorvikvikingcentre.co.uk

Embark on a journey around Viking York and discover how the city once stood nearly 1,000 years ago.

The museum now features an updated ride experience and modern galleries showcasing fascinating Viking artefacts, as well as life-like mannequins and life-size dioramas depicting Viking life in the city.

Dinostar, Hull

28-29 Humber Street, HU1 1TH - dinostar.co.uk

If your kids are fans of dinosaurs, they are sure to enjoy a trip to this interactive dinosaur museum in Hull, where the exhibits can see, touch and smell.

Among things to see is a Tyrannosaurus rex skull, Triceratops bones, and an interactive sand box where you can build a volcano.

York Castle Museum, York

Tower Street, YO1 9RY - yorkcastlemuseum.org.uk

Immerse yourself in more than 400 years of York history at this fascinating museum, which features interactive galleries, exhibitions and thousands of historic objects to bring the past to life.

Visitors can walk along a recreated Victorian shopping street, explore Jacobean drawing rooms, and meet some infamous Victorian criminals, among others, as they make their way around.

Bradford Ice Arena, Bradford

19 Little Horton Lane, BD5 0AD - bradfordicearena.co.uk

If your kids enjoy being active, why not don your skates and take to the ice at the Bradford Ice Arena? It’s a great way to soak up some fun on a rainy day.

Streetlife Museum of Transport, Hull

High Street, HU1 1PS - hcandl.co.uk

Soak up the sights, sounds and smells as you are transported back in time to see 200 years of history at this popular Hull museum.

Visitors can hop aboard a tram, enjoy a leisurely carriage ride, and take a wander down a 1940s high street.

Harry Potter Experience, York

Visit: viator.com

If your kids are fans of Harry Potter, this guided walking tour in York is an absolute must, taking in some of the sights that helped inspire J K Rowling’s magical wizarding world.

Be sure to also pay a visit to The Shop That Must Not Be Named while you are there, where you can pick up an array of Potter-inspired merchandise, including wands, books, jewellery and confectionery.