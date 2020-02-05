Whether it’s something you’ve wanted to try for years but have always put off, or something completely unexpected, a hobby is a great way to learn new skills, meet new friends and open up a whole range of new possibilities for yourself.

So to get you started, here are five fantastic hobbies that are perfectly suited to Yorkshire.

Arts and Crafts

Yorkshire has created some of the UK’s greatest artists and sculptors, from David Hockney and Henry Moore to Damien Hirst and Trevor Bell. Filled with award-winning architecture and surrounded by stunning scenery you’ll never be short of inspiration. Whether it’s simple watercolour paintings, pencil sketches or an ambitious sculpture there are plenty of classes and courses available, as well as arts and crafts suppliers who can give you advice on the best way to start.

Start a Collection

Collecting items, big or small, is an incredibly diverse and surprisingly popular pastime. While most people think of stamp collecting - which can be a great place to start - there really is no limit to what kind of collection you can build. A great hobby for people interested in history, collecting anything, from beer mats comic books - helps you focus on researching an area, until before long you’ll find yourself an expert.

Play Games Online

If you’re looking for something that takes up a little less space, but no less skill, playing games online is a good way to pass the time and hone your competitive side. Gaming in any form is a skill all its own, and can be a great way to sharpen the mind. And whatever your taste there will be a game for you - from online casino, quiz games, adventure games and plenty more. They also give you the freedom to pick up and play wherever you fancy, wherever you are.

Photography

Modern technology means almost everyone will be walking around with a high-quality camera in their pocket. So go beyond the simple selfie and start developing your skills as a photographer. With stunning scenery and constantly changing skies, Yorkshire has an endless supply of incredible sights to capture, and there are plenty of photography clubs to help provide hints and tips, and give you a chance to share your work in the offline world.

Learn an instrument

You might not think you have any musical talents - but maybe you’ve yet to find the right instrument. As with any hobby, you’ll never know until you try - the guitar might be your muse, or perhaps you’re the next great drummer. Whatever you fancy, don’t be afraid to give it a go. And remember, you’re in good company - Yorkshire is the birthplace of some of the world’s best-selling musicians, including Pulp, the Kaiser Chiefs and Ed Sheeran.

Always gamble responsibly, in a safe, secure environment, and take regular breaks if playing for extended periods of time. If you feel that you might have a gambling problem, we urge you to get help immediately from professional groups such as GambleAware. #gambleaware