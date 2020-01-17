Great Yorkshire Show 2020: dates, entertainment and everything else about the three-day agricultural show

Have your say

The 162nd edition of the Great Yorkshire Show will take place in Harrogate in July 2020, celebrating the very best of farming, food and the countryside.

The event has been highly attended from its first show over a century and a half ago, and will see thousands of visitors flock to to compete, socialise and celebrate.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Great Yorkshire Show 2020.

When is the Great Yorkshire Show 2020 and where is it held?

The Great Yorkshire Show 2020 will take place between Tuesday 14 - Thursday 16 July at the Regional Agricultural Centre in Harrogate.

The full address of the venue is: Regional Agricultural Centre, Great Yorkshire Showground, Railway Road, Harrogate, HG2 8NZ.

What’s on at the show?

There’s a lot to see and do at this year’s show. Thousands of animals will compete in the judging ring, including cattle, sheep, pigs and pigeons.

In total, there are 21 competitive sections, with more than 2,000 competitors taking part across the three-day event.

The show will be rounded off with one of the most prestigious showjumping classes in the country - Cock O’the North.

There will also be cutting edge equipment on sale, displays from big-name farming brands, an array of entertainment, cookery demos, shopping stalls and a fashion show on the Kuoni Catwalk.

There’s also a family area, named the Discovery Zone, which provides ‘hands-on’ interactive learning opportunities for all the family.

Here, children can find out more about food, farming and the countryside through fun and engaging experiences.

How to get to the Showground

The Great Yorkshire Showground is accessible to get to from all parts of the country by road, rail or air.

Travelling by car

On your approach to the Show, there will be signed routes in place to direct you to the Showground.

Note: The A661 (Wetherby Road) is inbound, from the Kestrel roundabout to the Showground from 6am-2pm, and outbound from 2pm-9pm during Show days.

The A658 is also one way, inbound, from the junction of the B6163 down to the Kestrel roundabout from 7am-2pm.

Car parking

Car parking is free of charge and extensive at the Great Yorkshire Showground, with car parks open at 6am each day.

Travelling by train

Northern Rail trains run from Leeds, Knaresborough and York. Trains run every half hour between Leeds and Harrogate, and every hour between York and Harrogate.

Arriving by bike

If you’re cycling to the Showground, then secure bike parking is available at Blue Gate and White Gate. A traffic management steward will be there to assist you in finding these entrances.

Ticket prices and how to purchase

Advance tickets for the Great Yorkshire Show 2020 will be available to purchase in April.

Ticket Prices

Adult

Gate price: £29.00

Advance price: £26.50

Student (on production of Student ID)

Gate price: £21.00

Child (age 5 – 18)

Gate price: £15.00

Advance price: £12.00

Family (2 adults and 3 children)

Gate price: £75.00

Advance price: £69.00

Reserved Grandstand Seat (day specific)

Gate price: £5.00

Advance ticket: £5.00

Note: Advance tickets are valid for any one day - you won’t be asked to choose a day when booking your ticket

Children under the age of 5 are entitled to free entry and do not require a ticket

For more information about tickets to the Great Yorkshire Show, visit: greatyorkshireshow.co.uk/ticket-information/

To keep up to date about this year’s show, visit: greatyorkshireshow.co.uk/





















