Here's everything you need to know about this year's Harrogate Spring Flower Show

Harrogate is set to bloom this week as the Spring Flower Show returns at the Great Yorkshire Showground.

The theme for this year’s event, which runs from today, Thursday, to Sunday, is #KerbCouture, which explores how unique design and creative use of plants can revolutionise urban areas.

Designers have been challenged to take part in the Blank Wall Project, where they must come up with an image to brighten up a spare corner or bare fence.

Entries so far have included a colourful llama from Craft Aid International and a perspective piece from Yorkshire Garden Designs, which shows how spaces can be transformed just by looking at them differently.

Making the most of the space available is a recurring theme this year, with Square Yards mini show gardens which will demonstrate lots of tight-space planting ideas and a talk on how to emphasise small courtyards.

Nick Smith, Show Director, said: “We’re expecting up to 60,000 people across the weekend. It’s a very intense four days, so we have to make sure that we’re offering something different each time, which is why we’ve chosen this theme. It’s all based around making the most of a very, very small space, whatever it may be, and making it attractive and impressive by using plants.

“Those involved in the blank wall project have really risen to the challenge and come up with some fantastic ways to brighten up spare walls.

“You don’t need a huge garden to be able to create something great. This theme is calling to people who want something attractive and enjoyable but don’t have a lot to work with.”

The StreetTalk live theatre will also be offering talks on how to grow fruit and veg in a town or city, as well as how to use urban botanicals, before a chance to see them in action with a cocktail demonstration from Slingsby’s gin.

More information on planting will be given at the Grow! theatre masterclasses, where plant enthusiasts can find out more about orchids and auriculas, to name just a few, and get top tips on how to grow a beautiful garden.

Visitors will get to enjoy the Feast! food theatre, where top chefs from across the region will be presenting all that is great about Yorkshire produce, with different dishes on offer across the weekend. These will include a selection of the best breads, cheeses, pastries and meats that the county has to offer.

There will also be a Plant Nursery Pavilion showcasing dozens of displays from top nurseries across the UK, as well as a huge exhibition of flower arranging and floristry and stalls selling gifts and crafts.

Young gardeners won’t be left out as they can visit Pod’s pop-up play patch to make their own hanging plant pots and fill them with their favourite seeds which they can watch grow over the summer.

Nick said: “What we really want to do is promote, celebrate and enjoy gardening amongst everyone.

“We have so many aspects of gardening at the show and we are very proud of that. We want people to come here and know that no matter their gardening needs, they will be able to find everything they want for a beautiful garden."

Among the Harrogate groups and charities delighted to be taking part in this year’s Spring Flower Show is Horticap, who have excitedly been sharing images on social media of their special Lord of the Rings-themed show garden taking shape. And it’s already been turning heads, attracting praise from a number of other community organisations.

Tickets and opening times

The Harrogate Spring Flower Show is open from 9.30am to 5.30pm on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and 9.30am to 4.30pm on Sunday. Last admission for visitors is 4.30pm, and 3.30pm on Sunday. Under 16s have free entry when accompanied by an adult.

For more information about the Harrogate Spring Flower Show, including a full breakdown of the timings and everything that’s on throughout the four days, visit the show’s website: www.flowershow.org.uk