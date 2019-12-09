New Year’s Eve 2019: 25 of the best parties and events in Yorkshire to welcome in the New Year

It’s important to get a plan in place early if you want to send 2019 off with a bang.

Yorkshire has all kinds of events lined up for New Year’s Eve 2019, from traditional affairs to more offbeat takes.

Enjoy a refined New Year's Eve evening at The Grand.

Whatever your style, you’re sure to find something to suit you come 31 December.

North

L/IT Ibiza Takeover’s New Year’s Eve Party, East 59th

Have a bubbly time at the Lost and Found this New Year's Eve.

(Unit 44, Victoria Gate, George Street, Leeds, LS2 7AU)

The chic, New York Loft-style, rooftop bar and grill that is East 59th will play host to L/IT Ibiza Takeover’s second ever New Year’s Eve party.

Not to set the bar to high, but they have promised “the party to end all parties in 2019 and herald in 2020 in true L/IT style!”

With DJ’s from the USA, Netherlands and Leeds own Sara Garvey taking control of the tunes, this is sure to be one of the best-sounding events you’ll find anywhere in Yorkshire this year.

Head to The Deep for a truly unconventional New Year.

Combine that with East 59th’s lavish space and you’ve got yourself a damn fine way to finish off 2019.

£27.75 per person, 8pm until 3am. Full details on East 59th’s website.

New Year’s Eve Masquerade Ball, The Manor

For a more low-key approach to New Year's Eve, try The Tree House.

(Bradford Rd, Drighlington, Bradford BD11 1AB)

There’s nothing like a masked ball to add an element of mystery and mischief to a party – if you want to add a little spice to your New Year’s Eve celebration, The Manor’s masquerade could be just the thing.

This elegant affair will feature a three-course meal, serenaded by a string quartet. Then, when it’s time to lower the lights a little and loosen up, the resident DJ will take the wheel.

Masks and face glitter will be made available on the door for those who can’t bring their own. If you’re determined to begin 2020 as a whole new you, why not start by disappearing into the masquerade?

£49 per person, 6.30pm until 1.30am. Full details on The Manor’s website.

The Grand’s New Year’s Eve Gala Ball

(Station Rise, York YO1 6GD)

If you’re going to greet the New Year, you’d better put your best foot forward.

For those looking begin 2020 as their most elegant, glamorous self, The Grand’s Gala Ball will make the perfect setting.

Partygoers are advised to “dress to impress” for this high-class, black tie event featuring a champagne and canapes reception, and a luxurious five-course dinner.

Dinner will be followed by dancing, with the music provide by a live band, as revellers dance their way into the New Year.

If you’re goal for 2020 is to become the most chic, sophisticated version of you, this is a great place to start.

£160 per adult, 7pm until late. Full details at The Grand’s website.

New Year’s Extravaganza with Elvis, Scarborough Spa

(South Bay, Scarborough YO11 2HD)

With the final day of 2019 signalling the end of a decade as well as a year, it’s the perfect time for looking back on the past.

Which seems like as good an excuse as any to spend a night delighting in the unparalleled entertainment power of the one, the only Elvis Pressley.

Or at least one of the UK’s best Elvis impersonators, Tony Skingle. For NYE 2019, he will be supported by The Do-be-do Girls and the Julie Hatton Dance team plus Rebekah Kelly, Alexandra Kirby and singing impersonator Joe King.

This fun-filled, family friendly night is sure to have everybody wiggling their hips before 2019 is through.

£23 per person, begins at 7.30pm. Full details can be found at the Scarborough Spa website

West

New Year’s Eve at The Castle, Wakefield

(343 Barnsley Rd, Wakefield, WF2 6AS)

What better place to ring in the New Year than huddled up inside a castle before a roaring fire?

Better yet, this castle compliments its old-fashioned charm with modern comforts – like its chic menu and well-stocked gantry, ensuring that there will be something for everyone to enjoy.

The castle’s three-course NYE dinner includes duck liver and port parfait, pan-fried sea bass and a white chocolate and hazelnut praline tart to finish, complete with caramelised pears and bourbon vanilla ice cream.

With live entertainment all through the night, it’s a great place to sit back, relax and let the New Year come to you.

£40 per person, bookings and more details on The Castle’s website.

New Year’s Eve at Tết, Wakefield

(3-9 Cross Square, Wakefield, WF1 1PQ)

If the tradition of steak pies, whisky and Auld Lang Syne doesn’t really do it for you, Tết offers a New Year’s Eve experience with a decidedly different flavour.

Its menu is bursting with invention thanks to the Thai-Vietnamese fusion being whipped up by the head chef and his team, using only the finest ingredients available.

Whether you’re already an expert or totally new to his food scene, you’re bound to find something delicious.

Effortlessly stylish but with an easy-going atmosphere, it’s a great spot to unwind at the end of a crazy year.

Throughout the night, there will be acoustic music including none other than The Voice’s Rob Reynolds.

£10 deposit per person (£5 per child), music begins at 7.30pm. Full details at the Tết website.

NYE Glitter Ball, Club Nocturno, Wakefield

(84-86 Westgate, Wakefield, WF1 1XQ)

If you really want to bid farewell to 2019 as loudly as possible, Club Nocturno’s Glitter Ball is the place to go.

With pyrotechnics, glitter bombs and confetti all armed and ready to go off, this explosive celebration is perfect for anybody who wants to go all out one last time this year.

Resident club DJ Leroy Fish will be providing the tunes before After Dark’s DJ Max Hannam takes over to lead the charge into 2020.

They’ve promised “the biggest NYE countdown in Wakefield” and it looks like they might be as good as their word.

£7 per person, 10pm to 5am. Full details on the Club Nocturno Facebook page.

Valentino’s New Year’s Eve Party, Wakefield

(699 Leeds Road, Wakefield, WF3 3HF)

Italian culture is famed for the value it places on family, the quality of its cuisine and its unrivalled ability to throw a party.

Valentino’s will be demonstrating all three this New Year’s Eve with its family-friendly bash, complete with a massive fireworks display when midnight chimes.

First though, there is the matter of the mouth-watering three course meal, featuring dishes like herb crusted lamb, seared scallops and a limoncello cheesecake to finish things off.

After the meal is finished, you can drink, dance and laugh your way into a brand new year.

£59.95 per adult, £49.95 per child. Full details and bookings available at the Valentino’s website

Dancing through the Decades, Reflex Boom, Wakefield

(51 Westgate, Wakefield, WF1 1BW)

The final hours of 2019 mark not just the end of the year, but the end of an entire decade.

How better to say goodbye to the 2010s than by sashaying back through time at Reflex Boom’s Dancing through the Decades party?

The cocktail joint will be mixing up some of the biggest jams and boldest dancefloor-fillers from decades gone by all the way in to the wee hours.

To really make the most of it, you can even book out a Funky Party Booth with a choice of drinks packages.

Best of all, admission is free all night – so you can start 2020 that little bit richer!

Free entry, doors at 7.30pm and close at 2.30am. More info can be found on the Reflex Boom Facebook page.

Titanic Murder Mystery, The Twisted Tree, Castleford

(Whitwood Common Lane, Castleford, WF10 5PT)

If you’re looking to do something really memorable this New Year’s Eve, why not travel back in time to the maiden voyage of the Titanic itself?

While a certain sinister chunk of ice looms on the horizon, this Titanic story is more concerned with the goings on inside the boat, as a passenger’s mysterious death makes everyone a suspect.

Can you solve the case?

Not on an empty stomach, that’s for sure. Fortunately, The Twisted Tree will also be laying on a decadent three course meal for you to indulge in while you try to unravel the mystery.

£60 per person, meal included. From 7pm until 1am, more details on The Twisted Tree website.

New Year’s Eve Banquets, The Kings Croft Hotel, Pontefract

(Wakefield Road, Pontefract, WF8 4HA)

Everyone’s ideal New Year’s Eve dinner is different, so the Kings Croft Hotel has done its best to accommodate all tastes with different events.

If upbeat pop music is your vibe then you’ll be in heaven with the sound of I Believe in Angels, the ABBA tribute band, playing over your five course meal at the hotel’s NYE Banquet.

Or if you take your pleasures a little more regally, the King Henry VIII Banquet might be more up your street, with its indulgent six course meal and elegant prosecco reception. See if you can be the first in your group to make a joke about your drink having lost its head.

£75 per person for the main banquet, £59 for the King Henry one. 7pm until late, full details at the Kings Croft Hotel website.

New Year’s Eve at Wentbridge House, Pontefract

(The Great North Road, Pontefract, WF8 3JJ)

Those looking for a high-class New Year’s Eve night would be well advised to don their feints black tie outfit and take a sophisticated stroll towards Wentbridge House.

Renowned for its award-winning customer service, Wentbridge House will be doting on customers in the Crystal Suite, with a sumptuous six course dinner.

The Silvertones will take to the stage to give their own soulful, funked-up renditions of hit songs from past and present.

Guests can then greet the new year in the most elegant manner imaginable - with a perfectly chilled glass of champagne.

£150 per person, from 7pm until 1.30am. Full details at the Wentbridge House website.

South

NYE Black & Gold Party, The Kettle Black

(301 Ecclesall Rd, Sheffield S11 8NX)

New Year's Eve is the perfect time to push the boat out and add a little glamour on top of you're usual routine. While you're donning your finest finery and doing up your hair, why not give your drink of choice a high class makeover as well?

The Kettle Black prides itself on its expertly crafted cocktails which are seasonally curated by its master mixologists, They'll blend you something with the perfect mix of sweet and sour to match the excitement and melancholy of another year coming to an end.

Throughout New Year's Eve, their world class cocktails will be just a fiver a pop.

Between £5 and £20 per person, first drink included. Doors at 6pm, last ticketed entry at 9.30pm. Full details at The Black Kettle Website.

The Ultimate Devonshire Street Party,

(113-117 Devonshire St, Sheffield S3 7SB)

With every bar, pub and club screaming for your attention around New Year's Eve, it can be incredibly hard to know which direction to go in. Rather than picking just one venue and spending the night wondering about the road not taken, how about taking in three?

The Devonshire Street Party allows wristband-wearing revellers to flit between three separate bars throughout the night (The Old House, The Common Room & The Forum Kitchen), changing up the scene as the mood takes them.

There will be free pool, shots, cocktails, pizza and much, much more as three of Sheffield's favourite venues combine to provide the ultimate New Year's Eve party.

£12.50 per person, 6pm until 4am. Full details at The Old House website.

New Year's Eve Great Gatsby Special, The Original Bierkeller

(104 West St, Sheffield S1 4EP)

You can't change the past, old sport, but you sure can do your best to relive its most glamorous aspects.

This New Year's Eve, The The Original Bierkeller will be doing just that with their themed party celebrating the momentous literary novel turned movie turned Leondardo DiCaprio gif, The Great Gastby.

Get into the spirit of the Roaring Twenties by bobbing your hair, selecting your finest dinner jacket and swaggering down to this glitzy get together to ring in the New Year.

You will, of course, be greeted at the door with a glass of something bubbly, before plunging forward into a night of shimmering excess.

Food and drink packages from £10 per person, 6pm until 3am. Full details at The Original Bierkeller website.

The Craig Charles Funk and Soul Club NYE Special, O2 Academy

(37-43 Arundel Gate, Sheffield S1 2PN)

If you need a music-filled New Year's Eve but can't hack the usual club anthems or nostalgic pop hits, The Craig Charles Funk and Soul Club's NYE Special could be just the remedy.

With support from the legendary acid jazz and funk group, The Brand New Heavies, as well as the acclaimed Hyde Park Brass who have built their reputation on blending brass with EDM to intoxicating effect.

Finish 2019 on a high and ride into 2020 in a state of hypnotic bliss with the funkiest New Year's Eve party in town. Whether you're an avowed soul fan or a newbie looking something different this time around, this could be the perfect destination.

£28.90 per person, 8pm until 2am. Full details at the O2 website.

Bar & Beyond's NYE Masquerade Ball

(The Varsity, 173-179 West St, Sheffield S1 4EW)

Sitting right in the sweet spot between the realms of “bar” and “club”, Bar & Beyond is the ideal location for anyone who wants the best of both worlds for their final night out of the year.

Priding themselves on the quality and attentiveness of their customer service, they'll make sure you don't have to spend a moment standing in endless queues or trying to memorise drinks orders – all you'll have to do is sit back, relax and let 2020 come to you.

Their Masquerade Ball gives you the chance to slip out of your usual identity and enjoy the mystery and the mischief of a night spent in anonymity.

Entry is free, 6pm until 3am. Full details at the Bar & Beyond website.

New Year's Eve at The Treehouse

(41 Boston St, Sheffield S2 4QF)

One of the things that puts some people of New Year's Eve is that there is an expectation for everyone to enjoy it in the same way – with a big, loud, booze-filled fiesta that rages on into the small hours.

Which is great if that's your speed, but if it's not then The Treehouse's gentler celebration might be just the thing.

The board game cafe will be hosting its annual New Year's get together, giving players access to its mammoth library of over 500 games while chowing down on a full buffet followed by a cake table and then a glass of fizz to greet the midnight hour with.

7pm until 1am, Full details at The Treehouse website.

Clams In Their Eyes 2019/20, Picture House Social

(383 Abbeydale Rd, Sheffield S7 1FS)

Advertised as “the DIY music scene's ultimate party extravaganza of the year”, Matthew Clammy returns to deliver up another wild, weird and wonderful night of music and comedy for New Year's Eve.

Mirroring the structure of the classic contest show, Stars in their Eyes, the night will see a bunch of aspiring artists competing to earn the audience's approval, putting a “Clammy twist” on the whole affair.

With promises of dancing, DJs and Dragon Soop, it's sure to be a New Year's Eve party like no other, and ideal for anyone looking to blow off some steam at the end of a trying year.

£15 per person, 7pm until 3am. Full details at Clams in their Eyes Facebook page. .

The Leadmill's Big NYE Bash

(6 Leadmill Rd, Sheffield S1 4SE)

If you're going out en masse, finding somewhere to accommodate everyone's musical preferences can be hard – this is the biggest party night of the year, after all, and you want everyone to be able to find their jam.

With three huge rooms rolling out different brands of bangers all through the night, The Leadmill is a ready-made solution to this problem.

Everything from party anthems to indie hits and disco classics will get some playtime, as well as a room dedicated to playing nothing but the biggest hits from the last decade.

Round off the 2010s with a glass of bubbly in hand and a playlist stocked with ten years' worth of unforgettable songs.

£10 per person, 10pm until 4am. Full details at The Leadmill's website.

New Year's Eve Black Tie Dinner, Wortley Hall

(Wortley, Sheffield S35 7DB)

Rather than getting messy this New Year's Eve and beginning 2020 in a state of joyful disarray, maybe you would prefer to cap the year as your most sophisticated self?

If so, then Worley Hall's Black Tie Dinner might just be the perfect venue.

Put on your most suave suit or your most elegant evening dress and sidle up to the hall for a night of elegant revelry, beginning with a luxurious five-course dinner and culminating on the dance floor as a live singer and then the resident DJ guide guests into 2020.

If you're goal for 2020 is to add touch of class to your lifestyle or you just feeling like playing out some aristocratic fantasies for an evening, Wortley Hall's bash is the place to be.

£75 per person, 7pm until 1.30am. See the event's Facebook page for more details.

New Year's Eve Bottomless Bubbles, The Lost & Found

(516 Ecclesall Rd, Sheffield S11 8PY)

While some might spend the night on beer or wine, and many greet the New Year with a measure of good whisky, the one drink that is truly synonymous with New Year's Eve is the bubbly one in the tall, slim glass.

This year at The Lost & Found, the bubbly is absolutely bottomless, allowing partygoers to end the year in a fit of fizzy decadence while complimenting their liquid diet with a sumptuous three course meal.

With Scottish smoked salmon, glazed duck, three cheese risotto and grilled sea bass all on the menu, it's sure to put a delicious finish onto 2019.

£55 per person, from 5pm until late. Full details on the Lost & Found website.

New Year’s Eve at The Deep

(Tower St, Hull HU1 4DP)

For something a little bit different, how about ringing in the New Year while surrounded by the natural beauty of The Deep’s marine life.

All the usual trappings of a great New Year’s Eve party will be present and a correct – a hot three-course meal, a disco party through the night and a champagne toast on the stroke of midnight to welcome in 2020.

There will even be a live Big Ben countdown to really build towards the big moment.

The only difference is that you’ll be surrounded by the weird and wonderful sight of The Deep’s beautiful sea life.

£49.95 per person, 7.30pm until 1am. Full details on The Deep’s website.

New Year's Eve Gala Dinner, Holiday Inn Hull Marina

(Castle St, Hull HU1 2BX)

For a more conventional Hull-based New Year's Eve, the Holiday Inn Hull Marina's has laid on all the trimmings for its extravagant Gala Dinner.

The night begins with an indulgent four-course meal, assuring that your final meal of 2019 is a suitably decadent affair.

After that, a DJ will take the lead and fill the dancefloor, pouring hits out of the speakers to get everybody in the proper partying mood.

The final hours of the year will tick away while revellers are busting moves, pausing just long enough to pick up a glass of fizz, ready to raise a toast to 2020 and all the possibilities it holds.

£55 per person, 7pm until 2am. Full details available on Eventbrite.

New Year's Eve at The Comedy Lounge

(112-116 George St, Hull HU1 3AA)

As 2019 draws to a close with Britain and the world beyond looking ever more chaotic, it's safe to say that plenty of us could do with a good laugh.

The Comedy Lounge is doing all it can to cram in as many giggles, guffaws, chuckles and snickers as possible into the remaining hours of a crazy year, with four comedians at hand to deliver a hysterical New Year's Eve celebration.

There will be buffet dinner available to keep everyone fuelled up as they laugh the night away, before the comedians wrap up and the tunes come on.

The music will play into midnight and beyond, with bubbly stuff to be handed out on the hour so that revellers can raise a glass together and vow to laugh more in 2020.

£26.30 per person, 7pm until late. Full details on the Comedy Lounge website.