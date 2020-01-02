Tickets on sale as Yorkshire's £37 million theme park Gulliver's Valley set to open soon

Tickets have been released for Yorkshire's new £37 million theme park Gulliver's Valley.

The theme park is set to open in Spring 2020 and a limited number of tickets have been put on sale.

Carousel at Gulliver's Valley.

One hundred tickets for every open date between June and October are available to buy until midnight on Sunday, January 5.

They cost £12 per ticket.

More than 2000 tickets sold on Christmas Eve when the first batch were released.

Julie Dalton, Managing Director at Gulliver’s added: “Gulliver’s are committed to providing great value days out for families with young children and we are really looking forward to opening the gates to our fourth theme park this spring.

"The Rotherham and South Yorkshire community have been hugely supportive throughout the development, Gulliver’s Valley has been built for local families to enjoy, whilst also improving the regional economy and putting Rotherham on the map.”

Suitable for families with children aged two to 12, the highly anticipated Gulliver’s Valley Theme Park will be full of exciting rides and attractions, including interactive areas such as a Lost Jurassic World and a Wild Western World.

It is is currently being built on a 250 acre swathe of land in South Yorkshire.

The main theme park will have over 70 rides and attractions as well as various indoor activities including a unique climbing centre, water play zone and a Blast Arena.

There will also be family-friendly accommodation ranging from glamping to themed rooms such as ‘pirate’ and ‘princess’.

The development is Gulliver’s Theme Park and Resorts’ most ambitious project to date and will be situated next to Rother Valley Country Park in Rotherham, South Yorkshire.

Tickets can be purchased on the website.