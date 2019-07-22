Tough Mudder Yorkshire 2019: Dates, race layouts and how to train

The Tough Mudder is a popular series of races which features a range of obstacle courses and mud runs - and it’s coming to Yorkshire this summer.

Here’s everything you need to know about Tough Mudder 2019.

The Tough Mudder is a popular series of races which features a range of obstacle courses and mud runs - and its coming to Yorkshire this summer.

Tough Mudder 5K, 13 obstacles - 27 and 28 July

Tough Mudder 5K incorporates 13 obstacles and is untimed. According to the website “there’s no pressure, no judgement and no need to train.”

Tough Mudder Classic - 27 and 28 July

Tough Mudder Classic features eight to 10 miles of muddy mayhem, with 25 best-in-class obstacles to conquer as you make your way around the course.

Tough Mudder Classic features eight to 10 miles of muddy mayhem, with 25 best-in-class obstacles to conquer as you make your way around the course.

In 2019 anyone 14 or over can take part in Tough Mudder Classic, but anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

The Tough Mudder Legion program and Legionnaire headbands will continue in 2019.

Tough Mudder Competitive - 27 and 28 July

Tough Mudder, but with a competitive, timed twist. The website adds that this course “allows Mudders to push themselves to a new level, while still maintaining our core values of teamwork and camaraderie”

In addition to gaining first access to the course, participants will also get access to Tougher Mudder exclusive challenges, alongside unique finisher gear and an official course time.

This timed, competitive race wave is the first in the Tough Mudder Competitive Series.

If you want to challenge yourself further, you can complete a Tougher Mudder, Toughest Mudder and World’s Toughest Mudder in the same year, achieving the highly sought after ‘Holy Grail.’



Do I need to train for Tough Mudder?

The website says, “The answer is no, especially if you’re taking on Tough Mudder 5K. Tough Mudder isn’t a race, no one is timing you and no one will force you to do burpees if you walk or even skip an obstacle.”

However, if you do want to train then there are training guides, workout videos and tips and tricks available.

For more information, visit: toughmudder.co.uk





