Yorkshire Marathon 2019: race times, parking and road closures for the race

Yorkshire Marathon returns once again, taking place on Sunday 20 October 2019.

If you’re taking part in this year’s race, or will be watching from the sidelines cheering on friends and family, then this is everything you need to know about the Yorkshire Marathon 2019.

The Run For All Yorkshire Marathon returns once again, taking place on Sunday 20 October 2019. (Photo: Tony Johnson)

Key timings for the event

07:00 - Race office, baggage store and assembly areas open to participants

09:10 - Mass warm up

09:25 - Wheelchair race starts

Runners cross the line in 2017 (Photo: Simon Hulme)

09:30 - Race starts

Road closures

University Road - 10am Saturday 19 October - 9pm Sunday 20 October

Sunday 20 October

Sean Coxhead completing the Run For All Yorkshire Marathon in York (Photo: Tony Johnson)

6am - 4pm: A166, Church Balk, Church Street, Eastfield Lane, Stockhill Close - Zone: Dark Brown.

Access to Buttercrambe, Sand Hutton or A64 available from 2pm via Stamford Bridge (A166) > Buttercrambe Road > Buttercrambe Moor

6am - 6pm: Green Dykes Lane, Heslington Lane, Main Street (Heslington) - Zone : Yellow.

8am - 11.45am: A1079 Hull Road (west of Melrosegate), A1079 Lawrence Street, Barbican Road, Blake Street, Davygate, Deangate, Duncombe Place, Foss Bank, Foss Islands Road, George Street, Goodramgate, Hope Street, Jewbury, Lead Mill Lane, Lord Mayor's Walk, Melrosegate, Minster Yard, Monkgate, Parliament Street, Piccadilly, St. Maurice’s Road, Walmgate - Zone: Navy.

8.30am - 12.30pm: A1036 Heworth Green, Hopgrove Lane South, Sandy Lane, Stockton Lane, The Village (Stockton on the Forest) - Zone: Purple

Access out of Stockton Lane to be maintained until 9.15am – only available via Heworth Green roundabout > Malton Road / Heworth Road

Access out of The Village / Sandy Lane to be maintained until 09.15am – only available via Barr Lane / Common Lane > A64

9.15am - 1.15pm: Common Lane, Main Street (Sand Hutton), Northgate Lane, Upper Helmsley - Zone: Red

9.15am - 2.15pm: Buttercrambe Moor Wood to A166 - Zone: Green

9.30am - 4.30pm: Holtby Lane, Rudcarr Lane, Straight Lane - Zone: Blue

9.30am - 4.45pm - Bad Bargain Lane, Moor Lane, Sandy Lane (Murton) - Zone: Light Brown

9.30am - 5.30pm - A1079 Hull Road (east of Melrosegate), Murton Way, Osbaldwick Lane, Osbaldwick Village, Tang Hall Lane - Zone: Pink

Parking

Car parking at the University of York is for Blue Badge holders only. If you are a Blue Badge holder and would like a place reserving, contact info@runforall.com providing you full name, address, car registration, date of birth and contact number.

You will need your Blue Badge to access the parking facilities.

Drop-off points

There will be two designated drop-off points available at the University on race day. Note: this facility is purely for drop-off and collection only.

West Loop: A19 / Main Street (Fulford) - Broadway - Heslington Lane; for participants travelling from the city centre and/or west of the city.

East Loop: Church Lane - Innovation Way - University Road - Field Lane; for participants travelling from the A64 and/or east of the city.

There will be dedicated park and ride schemes in place, which will operate to bring runners to and from the start and finish points at the University of York.

A Park and Ride service will be in operation from Elvington Airfield.

Facilities available

