Yorkshire’s New Year’s Eve 2019: 5 of the best parties and events to welcome in the New Year

Christmas still on the way, it’s hard to really think about New Year’s Eve.

However, things book up fast at this time of year, so it’s important to get a plan in place early if you want to send 2019 off with a bang.

Enjoy a refined New Year's Eve evening at The Grand. Picture: The Grand

Yorkshire has all kinds of events lined up for New Year’s Eve 2019, from traditional affairs to more offbeat takes.

Whatever your style, you’re sure to find something to suit you come 31 December.

L/IT Ibiza Takeover’s New Year’s Eve Party, East 59th

(Unit 44, Victoria Gate, George Street, Leeds, LS2 7AU)

Head to The Deep for a truly unconventional New Year. Picture: The Deep

The chic, New York Loft-style, rooftop bar and grill that is East 59th will play host to L/IT Ibiza Takeover’s second ever New Year’s Eve party.

Not to set the bar to high, but they have promised “the party to end all parties in 2019 and herald in 2020 in true L/IT style!”

With DJ’s from the USA, Netherlands and Leeds own Sara Garvey taking control of the tunes, this is sure to be one of the best-sounding events you’ll find anywhere in Yorkshire this year.

Combine that with East 59th’s lavish space and you’ve got yourself a damn fine way to finish off 2019.

£27.75 per person, 8pm until 3am. Full details on East 59th’s website.

New Year’s Eve Masquerade Ball, The Manor

(Bradford Rd, Drighlington, Bradford BD11 1AB)

There’s nothing like a masked ball to add an element of mystery and mischief to a party – if you want to add a little spice to your New Year’s Eve celebration, The Manor’s masquerade could be just the thing.

This elegant affair will feature a three-course meal, serenaded by a string quartet. Then, when it’s time to lower the lights a little and loosen up, the resident DJ will take the wheel.

Masks and face glitter will be made available on the door for those who can’t bring their own. If you’re determined to begin 2020 as a whole new you, why not start by disappearing into the masquerade?

£49 per person, 6.30pm until 1.30am. Full details on The Manor’s website.

The Grand’s New Year’s Eve Gala Ball

(Station Rise, York YO1 6GD)

If you’re going to greet the New Year, you’d better put your best foot forward.

For those looking begin 2020 as their most elegant, glamorous self, The Grand’s Gala Ball will make the perfect setting.

Partygoers are advised to “dress to impress” for this high-class, black tie event featuring a champagne and canapes reception, and a luxurious five-course dinner.

Dinner will be followed by dancing, with the music provide by a live band, as revellers dance their way into the New Year.

If you’re goal for 2020 is to become the most chic, sophisticated version of you, this is a great place to start.

£160 per adult, 7pm until late. Full details at The Grand’s website.

New Year’s Extravaganza with Elvis, Scarborough Spa

(South Bay, Scarborough YO11 2HD)

With the final day of 2019 signalling the end of a decade as well as a year, it’s the perfect time for looking back on the past.

Which seems like as good an excuse as any to spend a night delighting in the unparalleled entertainment power of the one, the only Elvis Pressley.

Or at least one of the UK’s best Elvis impersonators, Tony Skingle. For NYE 2019, he will be supported by The Do-be-do Girls and the Julie Hatton Dance team plus Rebekah Kelly, Alexandra Kirby and singing impersonator Joe King.

This fun-filled, family friendly night is sure to have everybody wiggling their hips before 2019 is through.

£23 per person, begins at 7.30pm. Full details can be found at the Scarborough Spa website

New Year’s Eve at The Deep

(Tower St, Hull HU1 4DP)

For something a little bit different, how about ringing in the New Year while surrounded by the natural beauty of The Deep’s marine life.

All the usual trappings of a great New Year’s Eve party will be present and a correct – a hot three-course meal, a disco party through the night and a champagne toast on the stroke of midnight to welcome in 2020.

There will even be a live Big Ben countdown to really build towards the big moment.

The only difference is that you’ll be surrounded by the weird and wonderful sight of The Deep’s beautiful sea life.

£49.95 per person, 7.30pm until 1am. Full details on The Deep’s website.