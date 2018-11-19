WIN: World Snooker UK Championship final and semi final tickets

Ronnie OSullivan won the title for the sixth time last year
The world’s leading snooker players will be back at the York Barbican later this month – and here’s your chance to win tickets to the final!

The Betway UK Championship runs from November 27 to December 9 with 128 of the best players on the planet battling for the famous trophy.

Ronnie O’Sullivan won the title for the sixth time last year, matching the all-time record set by Steve Davis.

It’s one of snooker’s Triple Crown events, alongside the World Championship and the Masters, and a title coveted by all of the top stars.

Tickets are still available and start at just £8 - for all details see www.worldsnooker.com/tickets
And here's your chance to win tickets!

One lucky winner will receive two tickets to both sessions of the final on Sunday, December 9.

The runner-up will get two tickets to the semi-finals on Saturday, December 8.

Enter our free prize draw for a chance to win. Simply enter using our secure web form - CICK HERE.
Deadline is Monday, November 26, 2018, 10am.

Transport not included. One entry per person allowed.

Usual JPIMedia rules, terms and conditions apply as formerly conducted here by www.johnstonpress.co.uk/competition.

Your data will be shared securely between JPIMedia and World Snooker to alert winners and distribute prizes.

