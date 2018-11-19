WIN: World Snooker UK Championship final and semi final tickets

The world’s leading snooker players will be back at the York Barbican later this month – and here’s your chance to win tickets to the final!

The Betway UK Championship runs from November 27 to December 9 with 128 of the best players on the planet battling for the famous trophy.

Ronnie O’Sullivan won the title for the sixth time last year, matching the all-time record set by Steve Davis.

It’s one of snooker’s Triple Crown events, alongside the World Championship and the Masters, and a title coveted by all of the top stars.

Tickets are still available and start at just £8 - for all details see www.worldsnooker.com/tickets

And here's your chance to win tickets!

One lucky winner will receive two tickets to both sessions of the final on Sunday, December 9.

The runner-up will get two tickets to the semi-finals on Saturday, December 8.

Enter our free prize draw for a chance to win. Simply enter using our secure web form - CICK HERE.

Deadline is Monday, November 26, 2018, 10am.

Transport not included. One entry per person allowed.

Usual JPIMedia rules, terms and conditions apply as formerly conducted here by www.johnstonpress.co.uk/competition.

Your data will be shared securely between JPIMedia and World Snooker to alert winners and distribute prizes.

