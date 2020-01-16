York Barbican to host adventure films from Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour

A touring film festival showing action and adventure movies will return to York Barbican.

The Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour head to the venue on Tuesday April 21 2020, bringing a new selection during its rounds across the UK and Ireland.

Picture: Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour.

The tour features two different collections of films from adventure filmmakers, featuring "super-human challenges, soulful journeys and spectacular cinematography from the wildest corners of the planet".

The film Up to Speed will put a spotlight on the discipline of speed climbing, featuring in the Olympic Games for the first time ever at Tokyo 2020.

UK and Ireland tour director Nell Teasdale said : “We can’t wait to share the latest inspirational films from the world’s most prestigious mountain film festival on our biggest tour yet.

“And as well as exhilarating stories starring intrepid characters and pioneering journeys, an evening at Banff is a celebration of the great outdoors, with a vibrant atmosphere and a real sense of community. And we guarantee audiences will leave inspired to have an adventure of their own."

York Barbican. Picture: Nigel French/PA Wire.

The tour’s films are chosen from hundreds of entries into the Banff Mountain Film Festival, which is held every November in the Canadian Rockies.

The UK and Ireland tour starts in Pitlochry, Scotland, on Saturday January 18, and finishes in Norwich on Tuesday May 26, visiting 60 locations with 114 screenings along the way.

As well as thrilling films, the event features a free prize draw for exciting outdoorsy goodies from the tour partners.

Film highlights include:

Home

Oxfordshire adventurer Sarah Outen embarks on a four-year traverse of the globe, travelling by bike, kayak and rowing boat across Europe, Asia, the Pacific Ocean, North America and finally the Atlantic.

The punishing elements, months of solitude and storms push Sarah to the mental and physical brink, and Home intimately and unflinchingly captures her 20,000-mile odyssey.

Spectre Expedition

Using snow-kites to travel great distances, with massive loads at speeds of up to 60kmph, this is the epic tale of a daring dream to reach the summit of one of the most remote mountains on earth: The Spectre, Antarctica. It stars British adventurer Leo Houlding, plus teammates Jean Burgun from France and Kiwi Mark Sedon.

The Ladakh Project

Join French athlete Nouria Newman as she tackles a 375km solo kayaking expedition down the most remote and daunting rivers in the Indian Himalaya. With some hair-raising moments, Nouria is forced to push herself to the edge of her limits, saying: “I felt really vulnerable. I had a proper look at what my guts were made of".