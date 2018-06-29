Yorkshire showroom becomes free water Refill station to reduce plastic waste

Yorkshire kitchen showroom Arlington Interiors is turning up the heat on plastic bottle waste by becoming a free water Refill station.

The Farsley-based business is encouraging shoppers and residents to pop in with their empty water bottles and refill them for free at their showroom at The Spinning Mill, Sunny Bank Mills, Town St,

The Zip HydroTap

Refill is a free tap water initiative designed to reduce plastic pollution and promote healthy hydration by making refilling a water bottle easy, social and rewarding.

And Arlington Interiors bosses have signed up - making the showroom one of the first in the UK to become a Refill station.

Thirsty folk can enjoy not just regular tap water, but pure-tasting water from the showroom’s Zip HydroTap All-in-One Celsius Arc, an advanced tap supplying instant filtered boiling, chilled and sparkling water, as well as regular hot and cold.

As part of a nationwide initiative to tackle plastic waste, by making drinking water more readily available to the general public, Refill stations are popping up everywhere.

The Refill national drinking water scheme encourages commercial premises to open their doors to everyone, not just paying customers, to refill their bottles free of charge.

Director of Arlington Interiors, Ben Russell, was inspired by the Refill initiative and saw an opportunity with the installation of their new HydroTap.

He said: “Our staff had all been enjoying using the All-in-One Celsius Arc and, with summer fast approaching, turning it into a Refill station is a great way to support the local community in the drive to be greener.

“To replace bottled water it needed to be pure-tasting and of the highest quality to encourage people to refill rather than purchase single-use plastic bottles.”

The HydroTap’s 0.2 micron MicroPurity filtration technology delivers 25 times better filtration than a standard filtered water jug, so can provide the great taste of mineral water without the plastic waste.

Zip Water UK, the drinking water experts, have recently launched their own Reuse Refill Refresh campaign to promote refreshment and hydration in the workplace without the use of single-use plastic bottles.

Marketing director Russell Owens said: “It’s great to see one of our showrooms become a Refill station.

“Reducing plastic waste is a shared responsibility and, at Zip, we are committed to helping businesses eliminate the need for plastic water bottles. Hopefully other showrooms will follow suit and start offering the pure and great tasting water that comes from a Zip HydroTap.”

Their Refill station is not the only way that Arlington Interiors have been driving sustainability in the showroom. Since relocating to Farsley in February they have been making changes to encourage eco-friendly habits and reduce single use plastic waste in the office.

They source all of their timber-based product from sustainable forests.

The positive reaction to the Refill campaign in local areas, through the support of local authorities and small businesses, led the campaign to be launched as a nationwide initiative in January.

Water companies, local authorities and high street businesses have all pledged to join forces in a bid to fight plastic waste and improve access to drinking water.

To find out more about the refill stations available near you please visit www.refill.org.uk.