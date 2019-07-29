Young actors from Sheffield and Rotherham can apply for drama school help

Young actors from South Yorkshire are being urged to apply for a support scheme that could help them on the next step of their career.

Open Door, a non-profit organisation that helps talented young people who do not have the financial support or resources to gain a place at one of the UK’s leading drama schools, has opened applications for people in Rotherham and Sheffield.

It works with people aged between 18 to 26 who want to act and youngsters aged 17 to 26 hoping to work behind the scenes on productions.

Successful applicants can receive:

- Seven free auditions at the UK’s leading drama schools including RADA, LAMDA, Guildhall, Drama Centre, Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama, Royal Central School of Speech & Drama and The Royal Conservatoire of Scotland

- Free travel to any drama school audition outside of their region

- Fifteen hours of one-to-one acting tutoring from experienced industry professionals.

- Musical tutoring for any singing stages of auditions

- Bespoke workshops led by top industry professionals

- Free theatre trips followed by discussions

- Bursary and funding advice

The free scheme has been promoted by Shaheen Baig Casting, which has worked on films such as Yorkshire-based God's Own Country, Ian Curtis biopic Control and England Is Mine, a film about Johnny Marr and Morrissey's early musical relationship.

Although the scheme is not currently being offered to her own constituents, Batley and Spen MP Tracy Brabin - a former actress who has starred in shows such as Coronation Street and Emmerdale - described the application openings as "brilliant news".

The scheme is also open to people in London, Essex and the East Midlands.

It comes after the National Film and Television School announced earlier this month that it would open a hub in Leeds next year.

For more information and application details, visit https://www.opendoor.org.uk