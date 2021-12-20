And in recent years, a new gift has become popular in the form of a video from celebrities.

One of the website to offer the service is Cameo, where celebrities will record a video message for your loved one's special occasion for a fee.

And the site has now released its most popular stars - and Yorkshire' s Paul Chuckle is on the podium.

Paul Chuckle

The children's TV and panto star, who performed with his brother Barry until his death in 2018, is third on the list behind The Inbetweeners actor James Buckley and Nosebleed Fitz, a famous TikTok star.

The Rotherham-born star charges £42 for personal use and £266 for business use on the site, and his profile says the video can be delivered in 24 hours - so it might not be a bad idea for the unorganised amongst us after all.

Also featuring in the top 10 are Oliver and James Phelps, who play the Weasley Brothers in the Harry Potter films, comedian John Robins and Gatis Kandis, who was on Britain's Got Talent.

A Cameo spokesperson said: “Congratulations to James Buckley for being crowned the most popular star on Cameo in 2021. It’s great to see that he remains a fan favourite, not just in the UK, but also across the world.