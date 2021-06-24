First look image from The Railway Children Return released to mark the end of production

A first-look image from The Railway Children Return, featuring Sheridan Smith appearing as Annie, (second left) and Jenny Agutter reprising her role as Roberta Waterbury (right)

The photo from The Railway Children Return, released to mark the end of production, shows Jenny Agutter reprising her role as Roberta “Bobbie” Waterbury more than 50 years after the original film.

Sheridan Smith appears as Annie and is joined by young stars Beau Gadsdon, KJ Aikens, Eden Hamilton, Austin Haynes and Zac Cudby.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Bradley, who played Samwell Tarly in HBO fantasy epic Game Of Thrones, also joins the cast in a supporting role.

It has been shot in key locations from the original film, including Oakworth Station in Haworth, West Yorkshire, and the nearby Bronte Parsonage. The Keighley & Worth Valley Railway from the original film also features.

The Railway Children, based on a book written by E Nesbit in 1906, told the story of a mother and her three children who move to the Yorkshire countryside after their father is falsely imprisoned.

The film, released in 1970, also starred Dinah Sheridan, Bernard Cribbins, Sally Thomsett and Gary Warren.

The new film is directed by Morgan Matthew and written by Danny Brocklehurst, and also stars Sir Tom Courtenay.