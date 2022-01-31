Free concert at Roundhill Club, Castleford on Saturday

Music From The Attic Methley are putting on a free concert at The Roundhill Club, Castleford on February 5.

Music From The Attic Methley, a live 15-piece band, will be performing chart covers from across the decades.

Band member Richard Barker said: " It's a triple aim event: a thank you to the club for hosting us weekly, an example of our performance standard and an insight into what we are about as a group which we hope will encourage new membership as we come out of lockdown.

"We are an all ability, all age group band, aimed at returning, existing and new musicians. It's a pay what you feel group so is affordable to all. It's also run by our band leader and professional musician Richard Huxley who is a member of successful Leeds based band Hope & Social.

Richard added: "We really hope this will be the first of many events.

"Prior to Covid we played City Square Music Festival and headlined Kirkstall Music Festival a few times.