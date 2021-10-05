Katy Perry used a Yorkshire-based animation firm for her song Resilient

However, what you might not realise is that the animation was created right here in Yorkshire.

And the work by Kettu Studios, which is based in Skipton, has now been recognised for its efforts by the Royal Television Society.

The video shows the goings on outside a row of shops and the attempts by a tree to grow through a crack in the pavement.

The RTS hosted its annual awards ceremony for the best film and television productions in Yorkshire on September 30.

Kettu Studios is run by Virpi Kettu, who said the video came at a tough time for everyone due to the coronavirus pandemic, so making a video about resilience helped keep people going.

She said: "We made this video with great care and overcoming all kinds of difficulties in summer 2020 in the middle of global pandemic and lockdown.

"Together with my crew we have shown that world class high quality animation productions are possible in rural North Yorkshire. Because we’re good and we are resilient!”

Virpi Kettu with her award