From a freezing cold dip into the ocean to the famous Flamborough Fire Festival, here is a list of the best events along the Yorkshire Coast to keep you entertained.
Make sure you do not miss these events over the Christmas holidays.The Yorkshire Coast has a number of unusual annual traditions for you to take part in or watch, this festive season, and many are to raise funds for charity.Events include a tug of war, fireworks, a raft race and much more.
2. Scarborough Boxing Day Raft Race
The Crazy Raft Race, organised by the Sub Aqua Club will start 12.30pm, Boxing Day, in Scarborough Harbour. Teams compete with rafts they have built while eggs and flour are thrown at them.
3. Whitby Boxing Day Dip
Whitby Lion's Boxing Day Dip is back for 2022! The registration tent opens at 10 AM, followed by fancy dress judging and finally everyone who has the nerve runs into the freezing North Sea to raise money.
4. Scarborough Boxing Day Football Match
On boxing Day at 10am, teams will meet at Lloyds TSB on Newborough and make their way down to the beach. At 10.30am, mayor Eric Broadbent will kick off the match that has an unusual twist- the players' top hats must stay on or the other team will win a free kick.
