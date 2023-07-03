All Sections
"What a beautiful place” - Check out these pictures as Hozier performs at The Piece Hall in Halifax

Grammy-nominated and multi-platinum-selling singer songwriter Hozier played an unforgettable show to a sell-out crowd at The Piece Hall, Halifax.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 11:30 BST
Updated 3rd Jul 2023, 11:57 BST

Taking to the stage in front of 5,500 fans, the Irish hitmaker declared: "What a beautiful place.”

His set began with Eat Your Young, Jackie & Wilson and From Eden before recent single Francesca, Cherry Wine and Movement. He closed the show with global smash hit Take Me To Church before a wonderful encore of Unknown and Work Song.

Hozier was supported by special guests Alison Russell and Victoria Canal.

This summer’s record breaking Live at The Piece Hall series of concerts continues tonight (Monday) with chart-topper George Ezra before music legends Sting (Tuesday) and The Cult (Wednesday).

Hozier at The Piece Hall.

Hozier at The Piece Hall.

This summer's record breaking Live at The Piece Hall series of concerts continues tonight (Monday) with chart-topper George Ezra

This summer's record breaking Live at The Piece Hall series of concerts continues tonight (Monday) with chart-topper George Ezra

He closed the show with global smash hit Take Me To Church before a wonderful encore of Unknown and Work Song.

He closed the show with global smash hit Take Me To Church before a wonderful encore of Unknown and Work Song.

Fans gathered at The Piece Hall to watch the show

Fans gathered at The Piece Hall to watch the show

