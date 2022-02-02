Yorkshire Sculpture Park, Derby University and Oak Project scheme uses art to connect people to nature

The arts and the natural world have enjoyed a long and fruitful relationship.

Now new research, released by the Oak Project in collaboration with the University of Derby and Yorkshire Sculpture Park (YSP), shows the power of culture in driving action to help the climate.

In their new report, How art could save us from extinction, the evaluation of the national project’s first year demonstrates that experiencing nature through the arts is leading to a significant increase in both people’s connection to nature and their personal wellbeing – and is leading to more environmental action.

Artist Ivan Morison at the Yorkshire Sculpture Park with his work Silence - Alone in a World of Wounds, which he collaborated on with Heather Peak. Picture: Tony Johnson.

Oak Project is an arts programme which aims to “harness the power of cultural moments to create kinship with nature” in response to the climate emergency.

Founded by Charlie Burrell, Jamie Cayzer-Colvin, Tom Stuart-Smith, Edwina Sassoon and Helen Meech, the Oak Project has been developed in partnership with the university and YSP.

It was launched in 2021 with a programme built around three major projects

Silence – Alone in a World of Wounds, sculpture space by Heather Peak and Ivan Morison at YSP, was unveiled on World Environment Day, June 5, last year.

Charlotte Smithson’s installation Great Oaks from little Acorns grow... also featured at the Chelsea Flower Show.

And the Tune into Nature Music Prize is a competition for musicians and singer/songwriters aged 16-29 whose work fosters and celebrates a stronger relationship with nature through contemporary popular music.

Clare Lilley, director of programme at the YSP says that art is “uniquely placed” to connect people to nature, whether through “representing its beauty, capturing its detail, providing experience and engagement, communicating meanings and messages, or inviting emotional responses.

“Works of art draw people in, gather their attention and present them with new perspectives,” she says.

When a work of art is specifically designed to help people engage with the natural world, she says, it allows the “possibility of powerful promotion of new relationships with nature”.

Dr Carly Butler and Professor Miles Richardson of the Nature Connectedness Research Group at the University of Derby led a project to evaluate the impact of Silence and Great Oaks from little Acorns grow...

The evaluation showed that more than half of all respondents agreed or strongly agreed that visiting the work made them want to do more for nature and over 70 per cent agreed that Great Oaks helped them feel more connected to nature and wanted to do more to help it.

Miles Richardson, Professor of Nature Connectedness at the University of Derby, says: “Wildlife loss and the climate crisis show our relationship with nature is failing. Our research shows the power of arts-based, sensory and meaningful emotion-based activities in building a closer connection to nature.

"When people are connected to nature, they are much more likely to do more to help the environment. These pro-environmental behaviours could be anything from recycling and planting wildflowers through to signing petitions or nature conservation volunteering. Nature connection is key to a more sustainable lifestyle and a new relationship with nature”.