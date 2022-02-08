Yorkshire’s Buttertubs Pass ranked first on the list of the UK’s most scenic winter drives, compiled by motoring association MotorEasy.

Once described by Top Gear’s Jeremy Clarkson as “England’s only spectacular road,” Buttertubs Pass crosses the high moorland between Wensleydale and Swaledale.

Many will recognise the stunning road from the Grand Depart of the 2014 Tour De France, when it was bathed in June sunshine.

Yet it is just as spectacular in winter, with stopping points at the summit, and opportunities to visit the limestone potholes that are believed to have given the pass its unusual name.

The story goes that as farmers rested at the top of the climb on a hot day - on route to Hawes market - they would keep the butter they had produced cool by lowering it into the potholes.

The Long Causeway, Lancashire to Yorkshire

The Long Causeway, which connects Lancashire and Yorkshire, was the other Yorkshire route that made the list.

This Bronze Age track turned major trading route offers plenty of thrills for motorists as they take the seven mile drive over the West Pennines.

There are plenty of stopping points along this route, where motorists can take in 360 degree views and take a wander in the delightful scenery.

Aside from a few houses, the journey is completely rural and with Cliveger at one end, and Hebden Bridge at the other, there’s plenty to take in once you climb back down.

