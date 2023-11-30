Christmas at Tan Hill Inn: Famous Yorkshire Dales pub blanketed with snow will host festive events including meet and greet with Santa and elves, feeding reindeer and a new Christmas village as it looks set to be busier than last year
Tan Hill Inn sits on a hill at 1732ft (528m) and dates back to the 17th century.
Throughout December, the pub will be transformed into an enchanting wonderland, decked in festive decorations and dressed up in twinkly lights as it welcomes visitors for Christmas.
There will be plenty to do at Tan Hill including a meet and greet with Santa, his helper elves and reindeers as well as a gingerbread making and colouring station.
This year the pub has expanded the experience by converting the Tan Hill barn into a Christmas village, where visitors can browse a host of stalls, play games and participate in activities to get you into the Christmas spirit.
Tan Hill will also be offering its Christmas menu which must be booked separately from the Christmas Experience package. Unique festive photo opportunities will also be available with Tan Hill Ted or the Christmas Elves.
The event is set to be bigger and more popular than the previous year.
Owner of Tan Hill Inn, Andrew Hields, said: “The response has been very positive, we changed the format so there was a lower price point and also expanded the menu for food afterwards should they wish.
“We have seen a huge demand in group meet ups and have many groups of 9+ choosing Tan Hill as their annual Christmas meeting place.
“The ticket sales are going very well, we are looking to be busier than last year.”
There are also measures in place should the snow become more severe.
“If we get snow, depending on the severity, determines what we do; if customers can’t get to the inn, we change their booking to another date,” he said.
“We hold the sittings late morning to allow the council opportunity to grit/plough the roads. We usually know 1-2 days how severe the weather will be, so it is very much a ‘finger on the pulse’ day by day decision making.”
The Tan Hill Inn Christmas Experience will take place from 11am to 5pm on Saturday, December 2, Sunday, December 3, Saturday, December 9, Sunday, December 10, Saturday, December 16, Sunday, December 17, Monday, December 18, Tuesday, December 19, Wednesday, December 20, Thursday, December 21, Friday, December 22 and Saturday, December 23.
