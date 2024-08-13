Driffield opticians host fun day to raise money for local children’s hospice

Specsavers on Market Place in Driffield is set to host a fundraising day on Wednesday August 14, with the aim to make healthcare appointments less daunting for kids, all while raising funds for Yorkshire-based children’s charity, Martin House – a local charity dedicated to providing families with free hospice care for children and young people with life-limiting illnesses

The fun day is set to feature various family-friendly activities, including face painting, a prize draw with a range of exciting gifts up for grabs and much more. All proceeds from the event will support children and families across the region who receive care from the hard-working team at Martin House.

Also, for every pair of kids’ glasses dispensed on the day Specsavers Driffield will be donating an additional £1 to Martin House.

Lead optician at Specsavers Driffield, Shaun Stephenson, comments: “Here at Specsavers we understand the importance of children’s health, which is why we’re hosting this fundraiser in aid of Martin House. The team at Martin House are phenomenal. The love and support they provide to families across Yorkshire during distressing times is truly inspiring.”

“We know that visiting the optician can sometimes be a daunting experience for many kids. That's why we've taken a page out of Martin House’s book for Wednesday, inspired by how they make their patients feel comfortable. We’ll create an upbeat environment that makes their first eye test fun and welcoming. Our goal is that the next time they visit any healthcare professional, they'll feel more at ease – we look forward to welcoming everyone on the day.”

