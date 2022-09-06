As well as the hustle and bustle of city life, Leeds also offers scenes of tranquillity at parks, gardens and farms perfect for a relaxing stroll in autumn.

These locations don’t just offer peaceful environments for walks, they are also perfect for selecting your favourite delicious fruit.

These are some of the best places in and around Leeds for fruit picking in autumn according to Google.

Members of the public pick strawberries. (Pic credit: Ben Stansall / AFP via Getty Images)

Lotherton, Leeds

This museum has its own PYO section and has a rating of 4.4 stars on Google with 2,986 reviews.

Address: Off Collier Lane, Aberford, Leeds, LS25 3EB.

Horsforth Pick Your Own

This farm has a rating of 4.7 stars on Google with 282 reviews.

Address: W End Lane, Horsforth, Leeds, LS18 5ES.

Bert's Barrow, Leeds

Bert’s Barrow has a rating of 4.8 stars on Google with 271 reviews.

Address: Austfield Lane, Hillam, Leeds, LS25 5NQ.

Wharfedale Grange, Leeds

This venue has a rating of 4.7 stars on Google with 188 reviews.

Address: Harrogate Road, Harewood, Dunkeswick, Leeds, LS17 9FD.

Strawberry Fields, Morley

This park has a rating of 4.4 stars on Google with 29 reviews.

Address: 10 Bruntcliffe Road, Morley, Leeds, LS27 0LX.

Annabel's Deliciously British, Leeds

This farm has a rating of 4.6 stars on Google with nine reviews.