The food and drink festival will be bringing back a range of free live events including entertainment, music, cooking demonstrations, roaming comedy acts and children’s activities as well as the usual delicious street food, artisan markets, independent bars, fun fair and inflatable land.
These events are all included in your ticket, though there are a few that are new to the festival: interactive sessions, expanded markets variety, blue furniture and deckchairs to lounge on, tastes and variety, starter businesses, even more local produce and interactive activities.
The event will take place at the Stray on Oatlands Drive from Saturday, June 24 at 10am to Sunday, June 25, 2023 and will end at 7pm.
Indian chef Bobby Geetha, who is currently based in Leeds, will be bringing his extensive culinary skills to the festival on Saturday. With an impressive cooking background including becoming a Masterchef UK Professional finalist, winning Gold for Hospitality Chef Excellence award in 2018 and running two successful West Yorkshire businesses including Fleur in Leeds, it's no wonder he was chosen as one of the chefs at the event.
An attendee favourite is the Live Cookery Theatre returns for 2023 on The Stray and Ripley Castle, which will be held in August. The Stray theatre will be hosted by Leeds Cookery School, which will host classes for all culinary abilities, covering a wide range of cuisine.
For children there are a variety of fun activities in store including magicians, fun fairs, arts performances, bouncy castle and slide, face painting, tin can alley, lollyboard and spin the wheel games, Kiddycook sessions and an arts and crafts area.
Chef demonstration schedule for Harrogate Food and Drink Festival 2023
Saturday
Bobby Geetha - 12pm
Stephanie Moon (All Things Food) - 1pm
Josh Whitebread (Kino Leeds) - 2pm
Josh Barnes (Goldsborough Hall) - 3pm
Scott Masey (Leeds Cookery School) - 4pm
Sunday
Guest chef (Leeds Cookery School) - 12pm
Whaheed Rojan (Round Table Dining) - 1pm
Babna (Babna’s Patisserie) - 2pm
Norman Musa (chef/tutor/author/TV host/consultant) - 3pm
Connor Corrigan (Harewood Food and Drink Project) - 4pm
Live music line-up at The Stray for Harrogate food festival
Saturday
Will On Sax - 11am
Ellie Ferguson - 12pm
Harrogate Town Spa Ukes - 1.15pm
Will On Sax - 2.15pm
Danny Charles Band - 3.45pm
Climate Stripes - 5pm
Mamma Mania - 6pm
Ibiza Sax - 7pm
Sunday
Will On Sax - 11am
White Rose Concert Band - 12pm
Leeds City Stompers - 1.15pm
Leaving Overmorrow - 2.15pm
Knuckle Fuzz - 3.45pm
Hannah Goodall - 5pm
Ibiza Sax - 6pm
Interactive Tasting Sessions schedule at Harrogate food festival
Saturday
Artisinal Charcuterie Tasting Session with George and Joseph - 12pm
Wine Tasting: A Journey Through Portugal with Portuguese Vinhos - 1pm
A Cheese Tasting Journey with George and Joseph - 2pm
Liquor Lab Unique, Fun and Interactive Cocktail Masterclass - 3pm
Rum Tasting with Leeds Based Libations Rum - 4pm
All Things Gin, with Wolfe Bros of Yorkshire - 5pm
A Beer Tasting Adventure with North Brew Co - 6pm
Sunday
Artisinal Charcuterie Tasting Session with George and Joseph - 12pm
Wine Tasting: A Journey Through Portugal with Portuguese Vinhos - 1pm
A Cheese Tasting Journey with George and Joseph - 2pm
Liquor Lab Unique, Fun and Interactive Cocktail Masterclass - 2pm
Rum Tasting with Leeds Based Libations Rum - 3pm
All Things Gin, with Wolfe Bros of Yorkshire - 4pm
All Things Gin, with Wolfe Bros of Yorkshire - 5pm