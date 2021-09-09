You can meet Trish Penrose, who played Gina in Heartbeat, at the event.

The Heartbeat Vehicle Rally will take place in the village of Goathland, where much of the police series, set in the 1960s, was based.

The police van and other classic vehicles will be on display over the weekend of this Saturday and Sunday (Sep 11 and 12) from 10.30am each day.

They will be parked at The Green, near Aidensfield Stores and Goathland Tea Rooms.

A Heartbeat calendar, which has been produced, will be on sale in Aidensfield Stores and proceeds from them will be donated to The Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

Tricia Penrose, who played Gina Ward and David Lonsdale, who played David Stockwell, will also be attending to meet fans and sign calendars.

On the Saturday night, singer Alan Cleland (Just Jock) will perform songs from the 1950s, 60s and 70s at The Hub at Goathland Cricket Club.

Tickets £5 on the door, cash only. Doors open at 7.30pm.