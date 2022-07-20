The annual seaside carnival event was first held in July 1967 and since then its popularity has grown.

Many long-standing local businesses have supported the carnival over the years, including the world famous Hornsea Pottery.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Unlike many other events, Hornsea Carnival is free to enter and has always begun with the Parade; the community can join the mile-long parade which makes its way through Hornsea.

Hornsea Promenade. (Pic credit: Gary Longbottom)

Entrants have the opportunity to win a wide range of rosettes for their elaborately decorated floats and vehicles based on the theme of that year’s carnival. This year’s theme is: Fairytales and Legends.

The event will take place in Hall Garth Park between Friday, July 22 and Sunday, July 24 and visitors can fully enjoy its launch party on Friday night along with live music, acts and an incredible firework display.

The next two days will be packed with live entertainment, music, arts and crafts and mouth-watering food.

Here is the schedule for Friday, July 22 - from 4pm:

- A late night shopping at the Craft Tent - 4pm until late

- Hot food from around the world - 4pm until late

- Fairground - 4pm until late

- Phantasmas Side Show - 7pm until late

- Free Youth Club Disco - 7pm to 9pm (free entrance)

- Fireworks (started by the Mayor of Hornsea and the royal family) - 9.45pm

The full schedule for Saturday, July 23 is as follows:

- At 10am there will be carnival traders open in the park with food and gifts

- At 10am the Craft Tent will open

- From 10am the parade will assemble at Hornsea School and Language College and access is from Atwick Road entrance

- The judging of the floats and other entries by The Carnival Royal Family and Mayor will begin at 11.45am

- The parade will leave promptly from Hornsea School via the Atwick Road entrance at 12.30pm and proceed via Mill Street, Market Place, Newbegin, New Road, Promenade, Little Eastgate, Cliff Road, Newbegin, Mill Street and back to Hornsea School.

- The Beat Bus will lead the Mayor, his consort and the Carnival Royals into the park through the Cliff Road entrance at 1.30pm

- Market Place and other roads will reopen after the parade has passed. Newbegin will remain closed until the parade passes the second time.

- Live bands will perform at the Park Stage from 1pm to 5pm

- The Entertainment Arena 1 will host an Extreme Battle - motorbikes and bikes and free running displays from inspire shows will take place from 1.30pm to 5pm

- Dangerous Steve (2pm to 5pm), Beats Bus (1.30pm to 5pm), Billy Biscuit Punch and Judy (1pm to 3pm), Sentinel Squad Star Wars cosplay, Professor Pumpernickel (11am to 5pm) and Rescue and Services Village will take place at Entertainment Arena 2.

- Festival entertainment in various locations around the park and various cosplayers will also occur

Billy Biscuit, the Extreme Battle of bikes and the Sentinel Squad will perform on Saturday and Sunday.

On Saturday, a number of local and national bands will perform from 7pm to 11pm at the park including local Oasis tribute band, Definitely Maybeez, London-based commercial rock band, Electric Enemy and the headliner this year is Doncaster-based band, Bang Bang Romeo.