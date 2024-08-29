Hunton Steam Gathering 2024: The Wensleydale festival that celebrates 100 years of agricultural and motoring heritage returns for its 37th event
The annual Hunton Steam Gathering will return to farmland on the outskirts of Hunton, Lower Wensleydale over the weekend on September 7 and 8, 2024.
The event was founded in 1985 by David Robinson when he was the local landlord of the Countrymans Inn. He was a steam engine enthusiast and established the first event along with local villagers and fellow vintage collectors.
The first rally was held behind the village pub on land belonging to local farmers and it attracted more than 1,000 people, many more than they expected. The first rally was held to raise money for the development of the land that now forms the village green and playpark in the centre of Hunton.
The event has continued to raise a lot of money over the years to provide play equipment, landscape the village green, buy picnic tables and seats, install a footbridge over the beck and supply litter bins for the village.
It raised more than £9,000 following the success of the 2023 Gathering which was donated to local charities and causes.
Returning for its 37th event, the Committee and Volunteers will be welcoming visitors new and old to experience the atmosphere of a celebration of more than 100 years of agricultural and motoring heritage. Vintage and classic vehicles will be on display over the weekend from steam engines to classic motorbikes and everything in-between. There will be an increased number of entries to all sections in this year’s event.
The Craft and Food Market continues to expand with many local suppliers and producers trading all weekend and the show. This is alongside an avenue of trade stalls offering everything from workwear to vintage collectables. A large auto-jumble sale will offer the chance to have a rummage through tools, equipment and vehicle related parts.
A variety of vintage fairground rides will include various rides and side stalls including a big wheel, steam powered gallopers and chair-o-planes.
Entertainment in the main arena will be suitable for all ages and provide an opportunity to see the vintage exhibits. This will be alongside displays by Walworth Castle Birds of Prey, North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, Pennine Carter Bernese Mountain Dogs, classic car driving demonstrations, children’s tug-of-war competitions and much more. Stationary working demonstrations will be in action in various enclosures around the site over the weekend.
The gathering hosted steam ploughing for the first time in 2022 and throughout the weekend, a pair of Fowler Steam powered ploughing engines will be working to plough and cultivate the land offering a unique chance to witness them working. The steam ploughing engines will be accompanied by a horse ploughing demonstration and a vintage ploughing match on the Saturday of the event.
There will be numerous catering outlets that will be there throughout the weekend including the opportunity to have a Sunday dinner in the refreshments marquee alongside the bar serving locally sourced beers and drinks. Live entertainment on the Friday and Saturday nights will keep all those camping on site entertained throughout the evenings.
The 70-acre site is readily accessible with free parking and the entry prices have been maintained at the price of £10 for adults and £5 for children (under 5s go free).
