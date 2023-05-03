Newby Hall event Sports Cars in the Park will return to the gardens this weekend as well as afternoon tea and live music to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III.

The afternoon tea will take place from 3pm to 5pm and live music from ‘The Frankly Jazz Quartet’ will bring celebrations to life with some sing-along songs to end the event. You can book admission tickets to the herbaceous borders, where you can take a picture of your family on an oversized ‘throne’ display or wearing the replica Saint Edwards Crown.

Afternoon teas are only available as pre-order by Wednesday, May 3 and will be delivered boxed to eat at the tables on the herbaceous borders. Adult tickets cost £28 per person and child tickets cost £15 per person.

A replica set of the Crown Jewels, on display at Newby Hall. (Pic credit: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

The Sports Cars in the Park event will be held on the show field on Sunday, May 7, 2023 and the Gardens will be open as well as the house on a free flow house tour.

Guests are free to bring their own car along to the show and exhibiting; find details about exhibiting by visiting www.carsinthepark.org.uk. The event attracts more than 800 sports cars and there will also be a number of related stalls on the day.

Mobile catering units will be available all day on site supporting the Garden restaurant with the Newby Gardens and garden access is included within your show entry as well as admission to Newby Hall’s famous gardens and Adventure Playground. Sports Cars in the Park will include Toms Coffee, Skell Gill Meats, Bute Pizza, Toast of Harrogate, The Lady Grey, Homegrown Hospitality and Yorkshire Party Company, where you can get away from the show hustle and bustle.

