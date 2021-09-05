Pictures from the Leeds Half Marathon 2021

Leeds Half Marathon 2021: Brilliant pictures from the finish line as race makes triumphant return

The Leeds Half Marathon made a triumphant return to the city today.

By Abbey Maclure
Sunday, 5th September 2021, 5:17 pm

The much-loved run raises hundreds of thousands of pounds for charity every year and often attracts more than 7,500 participants. After the 2020 event was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, the race returned to the streets of Leeds today as crowds gathered to cheer on those taking part. Here are nine of the best pictures from the event, taken by Gerard Binks:

1.

The Leeds Half Marathon is one of the oldest major road races in the UK, attracting thousands of people to the city's streets every year

Photo: Gerard Binks

2.

The winner of the men's race is pictured crossing the finish line

Photo: Gerard Binks

3.

Support for runners along the route is always phenomenal, whatever the weather

Photo: Gerard Binks

4.

Relief for the winner of the women's race as she crosses the finish line

Photo: Gerard Binks

