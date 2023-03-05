The popular food festival in Malton is back this spring with an array of fun events including chef demonstrations, live music and delicious food.

The event will be held across various streets in the heart of Yorkshire’s Food Capital, Malton, where visitors can expect stalls, street food, talks, tastings, celebrity chefs (still to be announced), festival bar, live music and much more. There will be more than 100 stalls and street food vendors to choose from and you will be provided with The Festival Map which shows all festival locations.

The Festival Main Stage Chefs Demos will begin at 10am on the Saturday and 11am on the Sunday, although timings may be subject to change. A fun and safe family space called Creativitent, will be offering children’s storytelling, mini disco for the children and face painting for the whole family, along with buskers providing live music, MUST Forge Blacksmith’s Demos and a Vintage funfair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event is completely free to enter, so you don’t need to book any tickets, just show up. Here is everything you need to know about Malton Food Lovers Festival 2023.

Most Popular

Malton Food Lovers Festival, three years from when it held its first event. (Pic credit: Gerard Binks)

When is Malton Food Lovers Festival 2023?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event is split into two sections; one is during spring in May and the other is during summer in August.

The spring festival will take place on Saturday, May 27 from 9am and Sunday, May 28 from 10am.

The summer festival will take place on Saturday, August 26 from 9am and Sunday, August 27 from 10am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Where can I park?

There are designated festival Park and Ride car parks operating, at a small charge.

The Park and Ride service will be available at each entrance to Malton from the A64, with a regular shuttle bus service direct to the event entrance. It takes roughly 10-15 minutes to walk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is the Riverside Meadow Park and Ride which costs £7.50 per car with a free shuttle bus to the festival and the Orchard Fields Park and Ride which also costs £7.50 per car with a free shuttle bus service.

Other Malton Pay and Display car parks include: Wentworth Street Car Park and Water Lane Car Park.