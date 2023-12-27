There are many ways to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Yorkshire - here are some upcoming events to see in the new year with fireworks displays leading up to the big countdown.

New Year’s Eve is around the corner and a variety of venues in Yorkshire will be hosting events to celebrate the new year in style.

The events include dancing, live music, comedy shows, food, drinks, a celebrity guest and fireworks displays.

We’ve picked out our top things to do in Yorkshire leading up to the countdown to 2024.

New Year’s Eve events in Yorkshire 2023

New Year’s Eve in the Market Square

Date: From December 31, 2023 9pm to January 1, 2024 12am

Address: Ripon Market Square, Ripon, HG4 1BW.

What’s on: There will be live music and celebrations from 9pm to midnight.

New Years Eve Corp Sheffield

Date: From December 31, 2023 at 10.30pm to January 1, 2024 at 3am

Address: Corporation Sheffield, 2 Milton Street, Sheffield City Centre, Sheffield, S1 4JU.

What’s on: There will be a huge party followed by a firework display at midnight.

NYE Party 2023

Date: From December 31, 2023 at 5pm to January 1, 2024 at 2am

Address: The Rooftop at East Parade, 10-12 Park Cross Street, East Parade, Leeds, LS1 2BH.

What’s on: A rooftop party overlooking the city where guests can enjoy the views and fireworks. There will be a DJ and entertainment.

New Years Eve 2023 - Comedy Lounge

Date: December 31, 2023 at 7pm

Address: Comedy Lounge, 112-116 George Street , Kingston upon Hull, HU1 3AA.

What’s on: Doors open at 7pm and entertainment begins at 8pm with three comedians. Each guest gets a buffet and a glass of bubbly at midnight with their tickets.

The Shine New Years Eve Party

Date: December 31, 2023 at 6pm to January 1, 2024 at 2am

Address: Haworth Park Function Room, Dawson Drive, Hull, HU6 7DY.

What’s on: There will be music, the band The Shine will be on stage, as well as dancing and a fireworks display.

York's New Year’s Eve Ball

Date: From December 31, 2023 at 7pm to January 1, 2024 at 1am

Address: Assembly Rooms, York, YO1 8QG.

What’s on: The event will include elegant food, a variety of wines, live music as well as a game of croquet.

Fizz and Fireworks - New Year's Eve

Date: December 31, 2023 from 7.30pm

Address: Devonshire Arms Hotel, Bolton Bridge, Skipton, BD23 6AJ.

What’s on: A six-course tasting menu, live music and a fireworks display. Each guest will be offered a glass of Artelium English sparkling wine and canapes, a jazz band will perform and roulette and blackjack tables.

New Year's Eve House Party with Denise Van Outen

Date: December 31, 2023 at 8pm to January 1, 2024 at 2am

Address: Rudding Park, Rudding Lane, Follifoot, Harrogate, HG3 1JH.

What’s on: The House Party will include a large firework display, champagne and cocktail bars, dancing, food, celebrity DJ Denise Van Outen, bongo beats and smooth saxophone grooves and old-school 90s dance tunes.

New Year's Eve at Weetwood Hall

Date: December 31, 2023 at 7pm to January 1, 2024 at 2am

Address: Weetwood Hall Estate, Otley Road, Weetwood, Leeds, LS16 5PS.

What’s on: A six-course dinner, dancing, a glass of Veuve Cliquot on arrival with canapes, live entertainment, a DJ and fireworks.

New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner Dance

Date: From December 31, 2023 at 7pm to 11pm

Address: The Bridge Hotel and Spa Walshford, Walshford, Wetherby, LS22 5HS.