A poppy field near Ripon. (Pic credit: Gerard Binks)

Remembrance Day takes place on November 11, when the public, politicians and public figures gather together, wearing poppies, to honour the British soldiers who died during the First World War.

Whilst Remembrance Day is officially held on November 11 every year, it’s also marked on the nearest Sunday to that date, and there is a National Service of Remembrance in London, as well as other services held across the country.

The following events, activities and parades are taking place across Yorkshire to honour the members of armed forces who sacrificed themselves during the First World War.

Bingley

Bingley Remembrance Group will be hosting a Remembrance Day Parade and Service event on Sunday, November 14.

The parade will march from the Town Square to Myrtle Park and the event will run from 10.30am to 12pm, with the Service starting at 10.59am.

All veterans are invited to join the march or take part in the parade and/or the service and those who will be attending are invited to lay a Token of Remembrance during the service.

Normanton

Normanton Town Council is hosting a Remembrance Sunday event in Altofts on November 14 from 11.40am.

This event is subject to Covid legislation in force at the time of the event and may be cancelled last minute if necessary.

Eston

Last year, the group Eston Remembers held a modest parade of six people due to Covid restrictions. It was live streamed on Facebook to more than 14,000 viewers.

This year they are back in full swing, although the event will again be live streamed on the Facebook page.

The parade will take place on November 14 at the California Youth Centre on Guisborough Street from 10.30am to 11.20am.

Bradford

A live entertainment show called 1940s Theme Vintage Luncheon For Remembrance Day will be held on November 11 at the Great Victoria Hotel from 12pm to 4pm.

Event tickets cost £9 and there will be a period-themed luncheon which will allow guests to ‘step back in time’ to remember and appreciate those who died during the First World War. It may say 1940s in the title, but the event will be reflective of the early 20th century too.

There will be plenty of Swing, Big Band and Sing-a-Longs.

Keighley

The Keighley Sea Cadets and Royal Marine Cadets are hosting this year’s annual parade on Sunday, November 14.

Cadets will need to be at the unit in uniform and ready to go for 8.30am; they will be marching to the church at 9.30am and will be marching to the cenotaph at 10.30am.

Hull

Hull Minster has scheduled a Waves of Song - A Concert of Remembrance event for Armistice Day on November 11 at 10a-11 King Street, Parish Centre, Hull, HU1 2JJ.

The event is not only to remember those who have died in wars but also those who we have lost around the world to Covid-19.

Two pieces will be performed, Requiem by Gabriel Faure and The Armed Man by Karl Jenkins, as well as a new piece composed by local composer, Dominic Wright.