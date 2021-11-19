The Malton Christmas Market is back - with food, family entertainment and live music

The event will be hosted in Malton’s beautiful Market Place and will be spread across two days.

Here is everything you need to know about the event.

When is the Malton Christmas Market event?

Crowds gather in Market Place. (Pic credit: Visit Malton)

Malton Christmas Market will take place on Saturday, December 4 through to Sunday, December 5 from 9am to 4pm.

There is no admission fee.

What will happen at the Malton Christmas Market?

The event will be jam-packed with fun activities and will serve some delicious food in Yorkshire’s food capital.

With various festive treats on offer, families are guaranteed to have a great time; there will be food stalls, gift ideas, street food to try out, entertainment for the family to enjoy including fairground rides and a Santa’s Grotto along with live music. The food covers all of the festival classics and delicious Christmas treats such as figgy pudding, turkey and goose.