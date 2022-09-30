The Piece Hall announces festive events featuring Christmas markets and Martin Kemp

This year the Halifax landmark will host a stunning ice skating rink and a plethora of star performances and festive activities including the Winter Makers Market, live music, classic music, comedy shows, brass bands, mini raves, craft workshops and festive family movies.

The huge courtyard will once again capture the spirit of Christmas with twinkling lights, a stunning vintage carousel and the annual landmark Christmas tree.

This year, there will be an outdoor skating rink, a synthetic Glice rink which is thought to be more environmentally friendly than traditional ice, which is set to be the sparkling centrepiece from December 1 to December 31, 2022.

Martin Kemp. (Pic credit: Stuart C Wilson / Getty Images)

For those visitors who love to dance, 80s legend and Spandau Ballet bassist Martin Kemp will be the headliner at the event and is just one of dozens of top acts who will be performing in the Spiegeltent; the incredible wooden structure with an elegantly decorated intimate performing space and a dancefloor will host a full month of entertainment for all families this festive season.

Martin Kemp will be taking to the decks for an exciting set of classic 80s music to get everybody up on their feet and singing along, from Duran Duran and George Michael to Chaka Khan and Michael Jackson.

Other musical acts performing at The Piece Hall over the festive period include a debut from Radio 2 presenter and Garage don DJ Spooney, West End star and Britain’s Got Talent finalist Ben Hart and Michael Head and The Red Elastic Band who released their album ‘Dear Scott’.

The returning Winter Makers Market will be open for two weekends with 50 local stalls which will be full of gifts and goodies from Friday, November 11 to Sunday, November 13 and from Friday, November 18 to Sunday, November 20 with different traders each weekend.

The Piece Hall. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)

Visitors can expect a bustling and uplifting atmosphere as they sample the produce of pop-up food and drink stalls, as well as the chance to buy one-of-a-kind local artisan products and presents. Local acoustic musicians will also be providing an uplifting seasonal soundtrack.

Tickets for all Christmas events and workshops are now on sale as of Friday, September 30 which you can purchase on The Piece Hall website.

CEO of The Piece Hall Trust, Nicky Chance-Thompson DL, said: “We really want to share the magic this Christmas. The festive season is all about family, friends and coming together to make memories, and we’ve worked really hard to make sure our winter programme has something for everyone.

