Whisk your partner away to one of these romantic spots where you can admire the stunning landscapes of the Yorkshire Dales or breathe in the sea air along the coast.
There is never a shortage of places to go for a walk in Yorkshire, especially if you are looking for a romantic stroll with your significant other. The views are second to none and are some of the major draws for tourists, visitors and locals alike.
From the rolling hills, countryside and heather moorland of the Yorkshire Dales to the peaceful seascapes of the Yorkshire coast, some of these walks are idyllic for a couple in love.
We have compiled a gallery of some of the most romantic spots to go for a walk in Yorkshire on Valentine’s Day based on their views and popularity.
1. The Coldstones Cut, Pateley Bridge
This is Yorkshire’s largest free visitor attraction, where you can walk through and explore the area; the sculpture, created by artist Andrew Sabin, overlooks the huge working Coldstones Quarry and offers incredible views of Nidderdale, an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB).
Photo: Bruce Rollinson
2. Valley Gardens to RHS Harlow Carr
This is a good 30-minute walk, so perfect for couples who enjoy a lengthy walk. Starting from Valley Gardens, which is one of Harrogate’s most popular attractions, you will follow a pathway which takes you through the trees of Pinewoods to reach RHS Harlow Carr, another popular venue. On a nice, bright day, it can’t be beat.
Photo: Tony Johnson
3. Fountains Abbey
Fountains Abbey is a National Trust and UNESCO World Heritage site near Ripon and is home to ancient abbey ruins and a stunning water park with scenic trails surrounded by woodland follies, ancient trees, ponds and a deer park. With it’s breath-taking views, it makes for the perfect romantic walk.
Photo: Gerard Binks
4. Whitby to Robin Hood’s Bay
This cliff top walk will take you an hour and 50 minutes to walk, so it is ideal for couples who are avid hikers but with the incredible views of the coastline, it’s worth it. It follows the path of the Cleveland Way National Trail from the popular seaside town of Whitby to the charming village of Robin Hood’s Bay.
Photo: Marisa Cashill