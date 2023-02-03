Are you a thrill seeker looking for your next challenge? A Forward and Backward Jump event will be taking place in Whitby this year.

With the vast waters and landscapes of the Yorkshire coast and high cliffs and bridges, Whitby has hosted a variety of bungee jumping events for people who love to take risks and seek adventures.

The event is organised by UK Bungee Club and the registration point is at Marina Back Car Park, Langbourne Road, Whitby, YO21 1YN.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The viaduct bridge provides an alternative experience to the traditional crane jump and you will be jumping 130ft (40m) above water.

Most Popular

Whitby. (Pic credit: Marisa Cashill)

The Whitby venue is located over the river Esk with incredible views across Whitby Abbey from the top point.

The Larpool Viaduct is considered one of the UK’s few bridge bungee jumps and one of the best bungee jumping experiences in the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The venue is only minutes away from Whitby’s busy sea front and with the Yorkshire moors and Yorkshire coast close by, so once you have taken the plunge, you can reward yourself with some delicious fish and chips.

You can choose from a range of dates for this event from Saturday, February 4, 2023 to Saturday, December 9, 2023 and tickets cost £99.