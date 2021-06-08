World Oceans Day: Nine magical photos of the creatures of The Deep as Hull attraction campaigns to save seas
Today, on World Oceans Day (June 8), The Deep is stressing it has become all the more important to save the oceans around the world.
Tuesday, 8th June 2021, 5:10 pm
The Deep is also urging the public to sign the global 2021 Conservation Action Focus petition to protect 30 per cent of the ocean by 2030.
Hull’s biggest attraction which pulls in around 450,000 visitors every year, reopened last month, having spent months without any income despite daily costs of keeping the aquarium going running costing £6,000 each day. Take a look at these magical photos of the creatures who live there.
Page 1 of 3