York Winter Comic-Con will return to the racecourse venue for a fun celebration of pop culture phenomenon and cosplay where fans can meet their idols.

The event will take place at the York Racecourse on Sunday, February 12, 2023 from 11am to 5pm and tickets are available on the Unleashed Events website. Tickets cost £10 if you pay at the door from 11am, a ticket for under 16s is £5.

For those of you not versed in the cosplay and comic world, Comic-Con is a convention which showcases comic books, science fiction/fantasy films and TV shows and similar popular arts as well as featuring shows with cult followings. The entertainment elements cover all genres including superheroes, anime, manga, horror, gaming and Disney; they began in the US in the 1960s and have since grown into an international pop culture phenomenon, which fans in York have fully embraced.

Fans of British science fiction comedy show, Red Dwarf, will get to meet their heroes Chris Barrie and Danny John-Jules, best known for their roles as Arnold Rimmer and Cat respectively.

Chris Barrie and Danny John-Jules. (Pic credit: Unleashed Events)

Other celebrities attending the event include The Rocky Horror Picture Show legend Patricia Quinn, who portrayed the character Magenta and Lysette Anthony from Tale Of The Mummy, Krull, Auf Wiedersehen, Pet and the BBC One sitcom Three Up, Two Down.

The celebrities will be available all day to meet and greet and learn all about their time on set, as well as signing autographs and posing for photos.

Star Wars fans can take pictures at the Mos Eisley Star Wars display and pose alongside their favourite Star Wars characters. Guests will get to see a dinosaur or two as Rexy’s Reviews will be there with a huge Jurassic display. You can also dance with Transformers’ Bumblebee, get up to mischief with Gremlins and explore the Ghostbusters set - if you dare.

Superheroes, anime and fantasy characters will also be there for you to take pictures with and there will be plenty of fun activities to do around the venue but make sure you check out the nostalgia-fest of retro arcade games, available on a free-to-play basis, organised by North East Retro Gaming and why not get your face painted while you are there?

York Racecourse in the Knavesmire Suite. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

The event will also have a huge selection of stalls run mostly by local artists and independent retail companies who sell their products exclusively at conventions. Artists and authors will be presenting their stunning artwork, amazing comic books and novels.

There will also be a lot of merchandise with everything from comics to stuffed toys, collectables to action figures, cosplay weapons to trading cards, and many more items.

This will be your chance to dress up as your favourite characters and be as creative as you like, whether that is Batman, a Disney princess, a Jedi or simply as a muggle, the possibilities are limitless.

The event will be hosted by Lindsey Jordan of Unleashed Events. She said: “I am super-excited about being back at York Racecourse. York Winter Comic-Con is where the geek magic happens as there is nothing better than getting to meet your favourite actor or superhero or even finding that elusive item for your collection.