Yorkshire Day is approaching and the region will be celebrating - here are some events taking place.

Yorkshire Day was first established as the regimental anniversary of the Battle of Minden on August 1 and the wearing of roses in the headdress on that day. With regards to the Light Infantry, successors to the King’s Own Yorkshire Light Infantry, a white rose.

The date is also the anniversary of the emancipation of slaves in the British Empire in 1834, for which a Yorkshire MP, William Wilberforce, campaigned for. The day was founded in 1975 and over the years it has been an excuse for its people to celebrate their culture, lifestyle and traditions including Morris dancing, Yorkshire Pudding and spoon races and indulge in Yorkshire recipes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first Yorkshire Day Civic Celebration was held in York in 1985 and since then the council and Mayor of different towns and cities have hosted it.

Most Popular

The Rockingham Arms, Wentworth. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

Yorkshire Day 2023 events taking place across the region

Yorkshire Day at Hooton Lodge

Where: Hooton Roberts, Kilnhurst Road, Hooton Roberts, Thrybergh, Rotherham S65 4TE.

Date: Sunday, July 30, 2023 from 11am to 4pm

Sewerby Hall. (Pic credit: Paul Atkinson / PA)

What’s On: Celebrate all things Yorkshire on a day filled with entertainment and festivities.

Great Yorkshire Day night out with The Yorkshire Society

Where: Rockingham Arms, 8 Main Street, Wentworth, S62 7TL.

Date: Tuesday, August 1, 2023 from 7pm to 11pm

What’s On: There will be traditional pie, peas and chips, Morris dancing, music, Yorkshire pub quiz as well as some surprises and prizes to win.

Yorkshire Day Cake Off

Where: Oakwell Hall, Nutter Lane, Birstall, WF17 9LF.

Date: Sunday, July 30, 2023 from 9.30am to 4pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What’s On: A cake competition to celebrate Yorkshire, with categories for both adults and children; get inspired by your favourite Yorkshire landmark, or memories of what Yorkshire means to you.

Yorkshire Day Fayre

Where: Haxby Memorial Hall, 16 The Village, Haxby, York, YO32 3HT.

Date: Sunday, July 30, 2023 from 10am to 3pm

What’s On: There will be stalls inside and outside, games, food, rides and more.

Yorkshire Day 2023

Where: Sewerby Hall and Gardens, Sewerby, Bridlington, YO15 1ED.

Date: Tuesday, August 1, 2023 from 11am to 3pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What’s On: Music from the Orangery with The Assembly Line, Morris dancing in front of the house, and Rusticus Woodland Creature Theatre: Around the World in 80 Days. You can visit the Edwardian Kitchen and discover some traditional Yorkshire recipes in the East Riding Archives and make your own Yorkshire Flag to take home with you. There will also be Yorkshire Pudding and Spoon races and Flat Cap flipping.

Yorkshire Day Great Ayton

Where: Great Ayton Discovery Centre, 105b High Street, Great Ayton, TS9 6NB.

Date: Saturday, July 29, 2023 from 10.30am to 3pm

What’s On: There will be Yorkshire Tea and delicious home baked food.

Special "Yorkshire Day" Open Day

Where: Merchant Taylors' Hall, Aldwark, York, YO1 7BX.

Date: Tuesday, August 1, 2023 from 11am to 3pm