The event is organised by Outdoor Shows and is taking place in the stunning parkland of Scampston Hall.

This location allows visitors to experience the best of the countryside - from a wide range of country sports with lots of interactive activities, to fine foods and animals.

This event isn’t just for country sports enthusiasts but for all families and friends to enjoy throughout the weekend.

Scampston Hall. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)

The fair attracts hundreds of exhibitors, prestigious championships and competitions and visitors from all over the country. Whatever your age or experience, this event provides the opportunity to discover and learn about country sports and pursuits.

The UK Tractor Show will display some of the finest tractors in the UK and Scampston Hall has also built its own tractor pulling area.

The event will include:

- Vulture Show

- The Lamb National

- The Hogg Show

- Sheepdog Display

- Mobile Farm

- Jez Avery Stunt Show (on Saturday only)

- Clay Shooting

- Air Rifles

- Mounted Games Association

- Fun Dog Show

- Gundog Scurries

- Axe Throwing

- Lurcher Show

- Archery

- Reptile Display

- Tractor Pulling

- Classic Car Display

- Fire Engine Display

- Public camping from Friday until Monday

Dogs are also welcome to attend the event as long as they are on a lead.

It will run from Saturday, May 21 to Sunday, May 22 from 9am to 5pm.