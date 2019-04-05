It’s a match made in heaven for Sheffield drinkers – beer made from Henderson’s Relish.

It might sound unlikely, but Sheffield’s favourite sauce has now been incorporated into a brew – and it’s on sale now.

Anyone for a pint of Hendo's?

Leeds-based Northern Monk brewery has created the Bloody Mary Porter which incorporates Sheffield’s beloved black condiment – and for those thinking it was an April Fool joke, think again.

On April Fool’s Day, Northern Monk posted a photograph of a mock-up can on their social media channels that replicated the iconic Henderson’s Relish bottle as a joke.

But unbeknown to the public, this was a double-bluff - and behind-the-scenes Northern Monk had actually been brewing a ‘Henderson’s Relish Bloody Mary Porter’ that has launching online and at Northern Monk Refectory Leeds and Northern Monk Refectory Manchester today.

Henderson's Relish flavoured beer is now available.

The Henderson’s Relish Bloody Mary Porter is a 5.0% rich, lightly smoked porter inspired by the savoury Bloody Mary cocktail, infused with subtle spice and finished with relish.

The beer is brewed with Henderson’s Relish, cayenne pepper, ancho chilli and Szechuan pepper.

Speaking about the project, founder of Northern Monk, Russell Bisset, said: “Henderson’s Relish is without a doubt one of Yorkshire’s most-loved brands.

“It’s a true Northern institution. The way this product has united the Sheffield community is an inspiration.

“Like us, they came from humble beginnings, but through hard work, a consistent product, and clear focus on their local area, they’ve built a legacy. Here’s to the next 100 years of Hendo’s.”

Community and collaboration are at the core of Northern Monk’s business, they focus on working with the people that share their passion, and their values.

The firm regularly collaborates with national and international breweries, businesses and charities to help strengthen the north for positive change.

A statement added: “The creation of a Henderson’s Relish beer brings iconic brands from two key Northern cities together in one limited-edition product..”

The beer is launching online and at both Northern Monk Refectory sites today. It is retailing for £4.30 per can on Northern Monk’s online shop. Availability is limited.

For more details visit www.northernmonk.com