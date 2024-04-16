A Family-Friendly Beer Festival Extravaganza: Henshaws Beer Fest 2024!

Following the resounding success of last year's event, this beloved festival is returning to our town on Saturday, May 4th, and Sunday, May 5th, promising an unforgettable weekend filled with frothy fun for the whole family.

With daytime events tailored for families and an evening session for adults, the Henshaws Beer Festival promises a diverse and delightful experience for all festival-goers.

More than just a celebration of beer, this annual festival serves as a crucial fundraiser for Henshaws, a charity dedicated to supporting individuals living with sight loss and disabilities across the north of England.

Henshaws Beer Festival

Attendees can anticipate an eclectic array of handpicked beers, gins, wines, and ciders, all proudly crafted in Yorkshire. Fantastic local breweries, including Cold Bath Brewing, Daleside, Harrogate Brewing Co, Roosters, and Turning Point, will once again unite to provide the best of the best in Beer for this yearly event.

Fun activities and games throughout the day will ensure entertainment for kids and adults alike, as well as pop-up vendors offering a tempting variety of freshly cooked foods, from sizzling BBQ to delicious fresh pizza and more.

But the festivities don't stop there! Two stages will be rocking with live music from local talents, featuring sets from artists such as Henshaws ambassador DJ Rory Hoy who never fails to get the party started and acoustic artist Leo Hicks who has been featured on BBC introducing and is a not to be missed performance! Whether you are a hip hop, rock or pop fan there will be something for everyone to enjoy and hopefully get you up and dancing too.

To view this year’s full line up and stage times, please see here

Henshaws Beer Festival 2023

Flora Simpson, Senior Fundraiser at Henshaws highlighted ‘’We are so excited to invite the community into our unique and special space at the the Arts and Crafts Centre. It is the perfect festival site, offering a large stage area, undercover spaces, and both outdoor and indoor seating. We want to express our sincere gratitude for the local sponsors, especially the title sponsor, Evelyn Partners, and the collaborative efforts of the local breweries who without the event wouldn’t be possible or as successful.’’

Volunteers also play a crucial role in enabling this charity event to go ahead, and those interested in getting involved please contact [email protected] for further information.

Heather Pearman a regular Henshaws volunteer said "It was my first-time volunteering at Henshaws at the Beer Festival in 2023 and I have to admit I can’t wait to volunteer again! If you're thinking about volunteering, I urge you to volunteer at Henshaws as you feel at ease straightaway and I had such a sense of pride being part of an amazing company and community."

Don't miss out on the Henshaws Beer Festival in 2024, where we bring community, music, and great beers together for a memorable experience. Cheers to a weekend of celebration and support for such an inspiring cause!

Each adult ticket receives a limited-edition souvenir pint glass and two drink tokens!