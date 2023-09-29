In case you missed them, here’s a look at some of the long-reads in The Yorkshire Post features section this week.

At the start of the week, in an exclusive interview for the Yorkshire Post, All Creatures Great and Small cast members Nicholas Ralph and Rachel Shenton talked to Stephanie Smith about missing friends – and feeling broody.

We also spoke to those appearing in the Soldier, the new the five-part documentary series charting the lives of new recruits at the British Army’s Infantry Training Centre in Catterick.

Bradford's Vinette Robinson and Stephen Graham talked about the “next level” BBC restaurant drama, Boiling Point.

Meanwhile, a Bradford dad who had life-saving surgery as a baby helps spotlight hidden heart conditions.