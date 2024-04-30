So Westwood fans will be delighted to learn that designs from that collection and from Vivienne Westwood’s 1995 Vive La Cocotte collection are coming up for auction on May 24 at the Tennants Auctioneers Costume, Accessories and Textiles Sale at Leyburn, North Yorkshire.

The Tartan Experience jacket and skirt - a vibrant and intricately tailored outfit made in Lochcarron wool tartan - are from Vivienne Westwood’s Vive La Cocotte collection and are highlights players of the Tennants auction.

This 1995 collection is legendary and sought out among enthusiasts because of Westwood’s embracing of glamour, taking as her inspiration the opulence and silhouettes of high society fashions of the French court in the 17th and 18th centuries.

Zendaya - pictured with her Challengers co-stars Mike Faist and Josh O’Connor - wears vintage Vivienne Westwood, from the 1994 Cafe Society collection. Credit: Getty

From the same collection comes a yellow sculptural London Harris Tweed jacket, in tattersall check, with a matching waistcoat. Both outfits are offered with estimates of £700-£1,000 and are sold with their original sales receipts.

The vendor, a punk in her youth, loved the Kings Road shop established in 1971 by Vivienne Westwood and Malcolm McLaren. It was here that Westwood showcased her deconstructed tailored designs and the pair often used both the shop and their designs as a platform for political statements.

Retaining her interest in Westwood’s designs, the vendor was able to buy a variety of statement Vivienne Westwood catwalk pieces following the IRA bombing in Manchester in June 1996, when the largest bomb detonated on British soil since the Second World War exploded in the centre of the city.

The Vivienne Westwood shop in Manchester’s Royal Exchange was devastated in the blast. It later re-opened near Deansgate, and Vivienne Westwood sent up from London designs from the catwalk and some of her old stock to be sold at a discounted price at the new store.

Vivienne Westwood Tartan Experience jacket and skirt, estimate £700-£1,000, at Tennants.

As a regular visitor to the Vivienne Westwood shop, the vendor identified and bought a selection of pieces, some of which have never been worn since that time.

A fully illustrated catalogue will be available on www.tennants.co.uk.

Tennants regularly holds auctions of vintage fashion and textiles, when fashion lovers can snap up bags by Mulberry, Louis Vuitton and Chanel, plus designs from all eras of fashion. Last year it sold several 1920s period fashions from the collection of a private Yorkshire enthusiast who had been gathering vintage and antique designs for more than 30 years. There are frequent designer fashion sales featuring Hermes, Prada and Dolce & Gabbana pieces from private collections, as well as many other designers.

Vivienne Westwood London Harris Tweed Jacket and Waistcoat, estimate £700-£1,000, at Tennants.

High fashion pieces can be an investment, if you buy the right brands and look after them and focus on well-established names, leather goods and accessories or exclusive on/off fashion pieces, all in good condition. Always buy from a reputable seller as there are plenty of fakes being sold online.

There is also an interest in costume and accessories from antique to 1960s, good early quilts, samplers, lace and Chinese robes,and a particular demand for mid-century costume, day dresses being a particular favourite, and anything bearing a CC41 label, which denotes utility clothing made in accordance with austerity regulations in wartime and post-war Britain.