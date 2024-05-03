If you were on the receiving end of these ripostes in your younger years, they’re enough to still make you wince. “My house, my rules”, “Because I said so”, “You’re not going out like that”.

For artist Jenna Greenwood, who grew up in Bradford, these everyday parental phrases are worthy of celebration on large, colourful banners.

Her work will be on display and free to view at Caroline Street Social Club from tomorrow until Monday between 11am and 4pm, as part of the wider Saltaire Arts Trail.

Jenna Greenwood holds up a banner included in the exhibition Because I Said So.

Jenna, 39, of Tadcaster, says: “Because I Said So is a body of work which brings to life the often heard phrases of our childhoods.

"(It is) drawing upon my own experiences as the youngest child in a working class family from Bradford, alongside contributions from others, hailing from a myriad of backgrounds.

“These soothing, scalding and sometimes sinister words, uttered by our care givers, have been reimagined and hand painted in large, bold format.

"Our shared experiences brought back to life. Hopefully giving gravitas to the things often said to us in passing, that have never quite been forgotten.”

Jenna Greenwood's banner Because I Said So. Picture: Adam Blackwood.

There are 21 hand painted banners in the collection, which Jenna has been working hard to finish in recent weeks.

"When I started noting down these phrases, they were all taken directly from things my parents used to say to us, there were so many I wondered if anybody else could back them up, or had their own unique little sayings within their own families.

"I opened up suggestions on my Instagram page, and also to members of the 'Bradford memories' Facebook group for yet another perspective. I incorporated some of the suggestions from these groups into my exhibition as I wanted it to resonate with as many people as possible, rather than just being from my own lived experiences, so thanks to the people who contributed!

"Also big thanks to my husband Adam, who has held the fort for way too long while I painted myself into oblivion and had to be reminded to eat/get dressed/go outside.”

Jenna, a former medical photographer in the NHS, has been a self-employed artist for almost thre years and before thatwas a medical photographer in the NHS.

While she completed a degree in photography and studied art at college, she did a couple of signwriting courses before lockdown and the rest – including the textiles – is self-taught.

She is involved with the Mek Summat group of artists and posts her work on Instagram as Pilfered, has previously gained media attention for photographing Bradford’s ghost signs - old, faded advertising for products such as cigarettes and medicines – and putting them into a fanzine.

Saltaire Arts Trail is a community event held annually in May, celebrating the West Yorkshire village’s rich heritage while offering opportunities to emerging and established artists.

It aims to make art accessible to all by using imaginative venues – such as Salts Mill, public buildings, the homes of Saltaire residents and outdoor spaces around the village, which is a UNESCO heritage site – to display visual art outside of traditional settings.

Other exhibitions taking place over the weekend include Chrissie Freeth’s Tales from the Loom, which will display tapestries of “personal moments, fragile memories, and unconfronted experiences” at Saltaire United Reformed Church.

A Cloth for the Lost Mills by Hannah Lamb and Hannah Robson – a large woven and printed cloth inspired by site visits to former textile mills – will be at the Salts Mill roof space.

There will also be a Saltaire Makers Fair at Victoria Hall, with more than 65 exhibitors showcasing contemporary art, craft and design.

Meanwhile, tomorrow is MAKE IT Bradford, a pop-up market showcasing local talent – a new feature for 2024 – hosted by Shipley College in the Salt Building on Victoria Road