Best photos as Beverley Puppet Festival returns to delight the East Yorkshire market town

The festival, which is on every two years, took place over the weekend, from July 15 to 17.

Crowds were delighted by giant and fantastical creatures, including the multi-tentacled, ten-foot-long The Squid, run by six puppeteers, complete with clown performer, by Tatwood Puppets of Newcastle.

Kerrin Tatman, co-festival director, said: “For this 10th edition of the festival we are bringing together the very best of UK puppet theatre to venues throughout the town for residents and visitors of all ages to enjoy."

Photographer Tony Johnson headed to Beverely to take these fantastic photographs.

